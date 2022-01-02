THE TOP LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2021: Culpeper holds off Fauquier, giving Ford first win

The contest wasn’t over though. A flag had been thrown in the back right corner of the end zone, 10 yards away from Lentz’s play, for defensive holding against another Blue Devil.

The Falcons (2-3) had another lease on life—one more shot at winning, this time from the Culpeper 3.

During a timeout following the penalty, Ford said he stressed to his team that it had to have a short memory.

“I didn’t see [the penalty], but he made the call, so it was what it was,” Ford said. “I told them to flush it and play the next play.”

The Blue Devils did just that.

On the ensuing play, Diehl once again rolled to his right. This time, Darnell Henderson raced up from his defensive back slot to drop him for a 7-yard loss, allowing Culpeper to finally exhale.

“It was the same [play] we’d seen all night, and when we first played them,” Henderson said. “I just guessed the play, went right through the blockers and just met him in the backfield.”

The multi-talented Diehl burned the Blue Devils on more than one occasion during the night.