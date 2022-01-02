THE TOP LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2021: Culpeper native Maliq Brown commits to Syracuse

Brown, who attends Blue Ridge School in Saint George, is considered a three-star prospect by the major recruiting services, including Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. Rivals lists him as the 28th-best power forward in the country in the 2022 recruiting class, while 247 has him ranked 44th and ESPN 47th. He averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game last season for the Barons, helping them win their third consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship.

“Things are a lot less stressful now that it’s over,” Brown said of the recruiting process, which was drawn out due to an inability to take official visits to schools he was interested in during the height of the pandemic. “The process was very difficult, especially when I’d start to make connections with players and coaches at the various schools and then have to decide whether or not their school was the right fit for me.

“This was probably the hardest decision of my life, and the support and love of my family and friends means a lot to me,” he added.

Blue Ridge head coach Cade Lemcke told John Harvey of the Charlottesville Daily Progress that he’s enjoyed watching Brown develop over the past few years.