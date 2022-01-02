THE TOP LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2021: Departed Bobby Jenkins remembered fondly by family, players and colleagues

Jenkins applied those same principles to mold all five of his children—Robbie, Mike, adopted son Freddie Caperton and daughters Chelsea High and the late Brandi Jenkins—into responsible, upstanding adults.

“In many ways, he was the perfect father,” Chelsea said. “He was always there, he pushed us to be the people we are today, and we knew he loved us deeply.”

Jenkins’ love and support didn’t end there, however.

“He always considered his players and his students family,” Mike said. “And he always pushed them to their limits and challenged them mentally, physically and emotionally the same way he did with us. Everyone knew that he did it because he cared about them.”

One such example of Jenkins’ impact on his protégés is Jabrel Mines, who played football for him at Caroline.

“He wanted the best out of you on the field and would not allow you to settle for anything less,” said Mines, who went on to play at William & Mary and earn a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health sciences. “Unlike most coaches, however, his guidance did not stop once you left the field. He wanted the best out of you in every aspect of your life because he truly cared about you.”