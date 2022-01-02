THE TOP LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2021: Hatfield leaves Eastern View to become new head coach at Battlefield

“Greg did a great job of turning so many kids into fine young men when they came through the program,” Settle pointed out. “And that’s even more important than the wins and losses on the field.”

Blake Leake, who played four seasons for Hatfield before graduating in 2020, backed up Settle’s remarks.

“Coach Hatfield’s record speaks for itself, but what he’s done for so many players in his program that have moved on to the next level—myself and my brother included—can’t be spoken about enough,” Leake said Tuesday evening. “He’s been providing young men with a pathway to success for years, and I think that’s the most impressive thing about the program he built. He surrounded his players with successful men that molded us into being not only great football players, but also high-character people.”

“He was a big help in getting me into college,” Hoskin added. “He’s always been more than just a coach to me. I consider him a father figure, and I’m extremely grateful to have been able to play for him these past four years.”

The admiration for Hatfield doesn’t emanate solely from his former players, however.