THE TOP LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2021: Hunter brothers spark Eastern View past Courtland for first region crown

D’Aze connected on a 3-pointer to kickstart the rally and also contributed six more points throughout its duration. D’Myo added a big 3 of his own, and the Cyclones finally took a 36-34 lead on a Rickey Butler trey with 5:10 left to play.

“We were well aware of what was on the line,” said D’Aze, a senior. “Winning our school’s first regional championship was a goal we’ve had from the start [of the season], and it feels great to have accomplished that.”

“I just try to come into the game and help the team any way I can,” said D’Myo, a freshman. “Whether that’s with my defense, scoring or whatever is needed, that’s what I try to do.”

The Hunters weren’t done yet, though. D’Aze dished out back-to-back assists to his younger brother that put Eastern View up 45-38 with 40 seconds to go, all but putting things on ice.

“This is big for our community,” Thornhill said. “To win our program’s first regional championship, the younger kids throughout Culpeper County are going to see this and want to be a part of something here.”