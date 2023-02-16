It's been a tale of two seasons for the Eastern View boys basketball team.

The first season started off well, with the Cyclones posting wins in eight of their first 11 games. But that early momentum came to a screeching halt when they were forced to vacate four of those victories due to using an ineligible player. Then they dropped back-to-back contests to Courtland and Colgan, leaving them with a 4-9 record.

But if the end of what seemed like a promising start was bowling-shoe ugly, what's transpired over the past month has been downright beautiful.

Eastern View won its 10th game in a row on Tuesday night, topping King George 69-60 to claim its second-consecutive Battlefield District tournament title.

"What can I say?," remarked Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill following the trophy presentation. "It's pretty cool winning back-to-back district tournament championships."

Eastern View (14-9) has now won back-to-back district regular-season and tournament titles for just the second time in program history. The first time the Cyclones accomplished the feat was in 2016 and 2017, when they were members of the now-defunct Conference 19.

While Eastern View led for much of Tuesday's contest, it wasn't until the second half that the top-seeded Cyclones were able to put some distance between themselves and the No. 3 Foxes (19-5).

Darius Stafford scored six points and Jayce Clancey had five in a 14-5 Eastern View run to start the third quarter. Clancey's 3-pointer from the right wing capped the spurt and gave the host Cyclones a 47-36 lead with 2:22 remaining in the period.

The Stafford-Clancey combination proved fruitful in the fourth quarter as well, with Stafford tallying six points and Clancey four.

Stafford finished with a game-high 20 points, while Clancey had nine. D'Myo Hunter chipped in 14.

"Darius has really played well for us all season," Thornhill said of his point guard, who transferred in from Riverbend last summer. "And Jayce has really embraced being our sixth man. Both of those guys do a lot for us as far as rebounding and setting up their teammates for success as well."

Eastern View's advantage grew as large as 13 points, 63-50, courtesy of Stafford's fast-break layup with 1:44 left in the game.

"It's been important to us all along to finish the season strong," Stafford said. "I feel like we're doing that, and we're capable of big things in the playoffs."

King George was paced offensively by Nehemiah Frye and Mekhai White, who scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Despite the loss, the Foxes will be the top seed in the Region 4B tournament, which begins Friday.

The Cyclones will be the No. 7 seed in the tourney, and they will host No. 10 Atlee (11-11) in a first-round contest at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

"I've been preaching to the guys that everyone is 0-0 come playoff time," Thornhill said. "It doesn't matter whether you're the 1 seed or the 12th, anything can happen going forward."

King George 11 20 12 17 -- 60

Eastern View 18 15 18 18 -- 69

King George (19-5): Nehemiah Frye 16, Da'Mon Duffin 8, Mekhai White 15, Ethan Chase 5, Daniel Boyd 0, Colson Clary 10, Joe Billingsley 6. Totals: 21 11-19 60.

Eastern View (14-9): Darius Stafford 20, Tyree Webster 9, D'Myo Hunter 14, Jayce Clancey 9, Cam Roy 0, Jase Jackson 8, Montreal Streat 1, Josh Seworder 1, Jimmy Waters 7. Totals: 23 22-30 69.

3-pointers: King George 7 (White 3, Clary 2, Duffin, Chase). Eastern View 1 (Clancey).

-Star-Exponent correspondent Stephanie Olinger contributed to this story.