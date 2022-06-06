UPDATED: Culpeper's Breckley wins state titles in discus, shot put

Culpeper sophomore Theresa Breckley won the girls discus and shot put titles at the VHSL Class 3 state championships, which were held Friday and Saturday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Breckley's discus throw of 107-4 was more than a foot farther than that of the next closest competitor, William Byrd’s Mya Rosser (106-2).

In the shot put, Breckley's school-record throw of 41-0 was more than two feet better than that of runner-up Sydney Blewett of William Byrd (38-9).

"I'm so proud of her," Blue Devils coach Mark Dennis said of Breckley. "It's impressive to win one state title, let alone two."

The two state titles are the first two of Breckley's young career.

Culpeper's girls finished fourth in the overall standings, thanks to Breckley and a handful of solid efforts from her teammates. Taylor Daniels (103-9) and Jayla Ford (97-8) placed third and seventh, respectively, in the discus, and Ford was also sixth in the shot put (34-10.50). Senior standout Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero added a ninth-place finish in the triple jump (34-2.5).

On the boys side, senior Dequan Thompson placed second in the long jump (22-8.25) and sixth in the triple jump (44-3.25) for the Blue Devils.

Thompson's long jump mark broke the state meet record, but unfortunately, the milestone was short-lived. The very next jumper, I.C. Norcom's Montrell Covil, shattered Thompson's mark (24-1.75) to take the title.

"Regardless of the end result, it was great to watch," Dennis said. "Dequan had the record for about 30 seconds before [Covil] re-broke it. It was great to watch that level of competition and to see Dequan get state runner-up after all his hard work and dedication over the past four years."

Caroline’s Jaidyn Ferguson placed fourth in the girls triple jump (36-3.5). The Cavaliers were seventh in the boys 3,200 relay (8:36.54).

In the Class 4 meet held concurrently at Liberty, Eastern View’s Summer Gee was 12th in the girls shot put (29-7) and Brayden Walker placed 12th in the boys shot put (42-11.5).

Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter placed fourth in the girls triple jump (35-6). Courtland’s Christian Taylor tied for fifth in the boys high jump (6-1), while Mekaiyla Baker was seventh in the girls discus (104-8), and the Cougars’ Josiah Hrcka was eighth in the boys shot put (44-8).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.