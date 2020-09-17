VHSL approves 'Championships +1' schedule, setting December return for sports

A FEW TWEAKS

An adjustment was made to the original document regarding postseason qualifications for cross country and girls golf. For cross country, the top two teams from each region and the top three individuals will advance to the state competition. In girls golf, athletes can qualify through zone qualifiers, or girls who participate on their boys team and finish in the top eight at the state meet also qualify for the state tournament.

Another change is the number of dead period days for each sport. The current plan calls for 12 days between the winter and spring seasons. The fall season will have 16 days, mostly to allow football to have its 15 required practices prior to its first game.

AREA ADs REACT

“It’s a positive step and it puts us one step closer to putting our athletes back on the playing fields and in the arenas,” Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said when reached by phone Thursday evening. “We’ve had a good few weeks of school with our blended model so far, so hopefully we’re ready to move on to the next phase when December comes around.”

Orange AD Michael Neeley said the plan is more than about sports.