VHSL approves 'Championships +1' schedule, setting December return for sports

Last month, the Virginia High School League unveiled a rough draft of its plan to restart sports, the crux of which was based around its member schools playing shortened schedules in an effort to squeeze the winter, fall and spring sports seasons all into a seven-month timeframe between Dec. 2020 and June 2021.
After conferring with its 27 sports advisory boards, as well as administrators across the state over the past three weeks, that proposal is now a reality.
The VHSL Executive Committee unanimously approved the schedule, which it calls “Championships +1,” by a 33-0 vote during a special session held Thursday afternoon.
The league released a statement immediately following the meeting, which addressed the contributing factors in its decision to pass the proposal while acknowledging that no plan is perfect.
“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents, and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The Championships + 1 schedule will provide sports in all three seasons.
“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter, and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”
THE SKINNY
The approved model mostly keeps with the guidelines set forth in August’s initial draft, which allows for schools to play 60 percent of their typical regular-season schedule, with some modifications to the usual postseason format.
For example, football teams will only play six regular-season contests instead of 10, while basketball teams will be limited to 14 games as opposed to their normal maximum of 22.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four squads in each region will qualify for the regional playoffs—a number that represents roughly a 50 percent reduction in the size of the typical postseason field for most regions.
State playoffs will consist of the four regional champions, which is already the norm for football. However, this will be a change for sports such as baseball, basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball, where the two regional finalists typically advance to an eight-team state tournament.
All state playoff contests will be played at the top seed in each bracket, unless that site doesn’t meet league requirements.
The “+1” portion of the plan will allow schools that don’t qualify for the postseason to schedule one additional game, which must be played during the regional playoff window, as sort of a “last hurrah” for players.
For sports that end their campaigns with a state meet, such as cheer, gymnastics, swimming, track and field and wrestling, those competitions will be held at a neutral location as they normally would be.
As an example, the state championships for track and field in Classes 3 and 4 will be conducted at Liberty University in Lynchburg on March 1 or 2, while Classes 5 and 6 will compete at the brand-new Virginia Beach Sports Center on the same days.
GETTING STARTED
The first sports to begin will be basketball and sideline cheer, which can start practices on Dec. 7. Their first games are slated for Dec. 21.
Indoor track, swimming and diving and wrestling begin practicing Dec. 14, with their first competitions slated for Dec. 28. Regional playoffs start at the beginning of February and state playoffs will wrap up for most winter sports by the end of the month.
Fall sports start Feb. 4 with practices for high school football and competition cheer. The first football games are slated for Feb. 22. Golf, volleyball and cross country start practicing Feb. 15, with their first date of competition slated for March 1. Regional play begins April 5-12 for all sports, while state championships will run from the final week of April through May 1 for football.
Spring sports can begin practice on April 12. Tennis matches start April 21, while baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track begin competition April 26. Most state semifinals, except for tennis, start June 22 and the season will end by June 26.
A FEW TWEAKS
An adjustment was made to the original document regarding postseason qualifications for cross country and girls golf. For cross country, the top two teams from each region and the top three individuals will advance to the state competition. In girls golf, athletes can qualify through zone qualifiers, or girls who participate on their boys team and finish in the top eight at the state meet also qualify for the state tournament.
Another change is the number of dead period days for each sport. The current plan calls for 12 days between the winter and spring seasons. The fall season will have 16 days, mostly to allow football to have its 15 required practices prior to its first game.
AREA ADs REACT
“It’s a positive step and it puts us one step closer to putting our athletes back on the playing fields and in the arenas,” Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said when reached by phone Thursday evening. “We’ve had a good few weeks of school with our blended model so far, so hopefully we’re ready to move on to the next phase when December comes around.”
Orange AD Michael Neeley said the plan is more than about sports.
“We are excited about an opportunity, not just to get out and compete, but a chance to get back together and feel a sense of normalcy,” he said. “Our families have endured a lot and they’ve been patient. Now, they deserve the return of everything that we love about sports.”
PROTESTS CONTINUE
Prior to the vote, Haun acknowledged the recent push by a group of parents and students that would like to see sports return this fall. The “Let Them Play” campaign, which organized a rally in Richmond earlier this week, has inundated the VHSL office with emails and started an online petition that featured more than 5,700 signatures.
The parents’ primary concerns included frustration that club sports have continued to play, but high school sports could not. They stated that mental and emotional strains for athletes from missing sports, as well as student-athletes missing out on potential scholarship opportunities. The final piece involved other states, including surrounding associations in Tennessee and Delaware that have returned to play while the VHSL does not.
According to the National Federation of High School Associations, only eight of the 51 state associations are not playing high school sports this fall. Of that number, 29 associations are playing a modified schedule, while 14 are playing as usual.
In terms of football, Haun said that only 14 associations nationally are playing football with no modifications at all. The VHSL said 19 associations are playing with some modifications and that 18 others, including Virginia, are not playing at all.
Looking at the recent COVID-19 numbers, Haun said the positivity rate state-wide is “down a little bit,” but the total number of cases have fluctuated between 800 to 1,100 over the past six to eight weeks.
In addition, Haun said that approximately 68 of the 128 schools divisions state wide are fully remote with regards to student learning and it would be difficult to rationalize playing sports while 82% of the state’s students are not in school.
“The primary goal is to get kids in schools,” he said. “As the VHSL, we can open sports up, but that doesn’t mean that all of our kids would be able to play.”
Holly Wiles, who organized Monday’s rally in Richmond, said she and those behind the “Let Them Play” movement aren’t deterred by the league’s vote for the “Championships +1” model and will continue to push for the prompt reinstatement of fall sports.
“We are working hard to make this happen,” Wiles said by text message Thursday afternoon. “We are actively in communication with Billy Haun, and we continue to provide him with information on the protocols put in place by other states that are having football and fall sports in general.”
Wiles, who was inspired by a similar campaign by Michigan residents several weeks ago that prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reverse field and allow fall sports—football included—to be played, also referenced recent changes in other states as well.
“Colorado just voted to have fall sports [Wednesday], and Delaware did the same thing earlier this week,” she said. “Things are changing.”
Wiles is planning another rally for Friday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at One Loudoun, a busy downtown neighborhood located in Ashburn. She said she’s expecting quite a bit more than the approximately 50 participants that turned out in Richmond.
Settle believes it’s simply too late in the process to change course on the matter in Virginia.
“We’re into late September now, and the schedule has been approved,” he pointed out. “I support [Wiles] and that group’s efforts and desire to regain normalcy and get back out there, but it’s too late in the game to have a traditional, full fall sports season at this point.”
John Harvey of the Charlottesville Daily Progress contributed to this story.
