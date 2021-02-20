VHSL Class 4 wrestling: Eastern View's Smythers captures state title

Four local wrestlers brought home individual state titles from Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 wrestling championships in Virginia Beach.

Eastern View senior Griffin Smythers defeated Powhatan’s Linwood Hill by decision 5-2 to take the 170-pound championship.

Caroline’s James Dosado capped an unbeaten (13–0) season with a 3–2 decision over Hanover’s Luke Hart in the 152-pound final after finishing as the state runner-up last year.

Louisa junior Owen Greslick took top honors at 120 with a 7–5 decision over Handley’s Cam Gordon, and Spotsylvania senior Moses Wilson (13–1) scored a 13–3 major decision over Heritage–Leesburg’s Patrick Harris for the 126-pound title.

Spotsylvania’s Kyle Csikari (138 pounds) and Eastern View’s Daniel Taylor (160) were state runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Culpeper’s Bracken Hibbert (220) and A.J. Marshall (170) placed third and fifth in their respective divisions as well.

Eastern View finished second in the team standings with 92 points behind champion Liberty–Bealeton’s 113. Spotsylvania (70) finished seventh.