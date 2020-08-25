VHSL proposal would still offer state championships after truncated seasons

The Virginia High School League has released the draft of a proposed plan that would allow for playoffs and state championships to be played in all sports despite COVID-19 necessitating shorter seasons.
The potential 2020-21 athletic calendar, which the VHSL Executive Committee has titled “Championships plus-1,” was revealed during a special work session on Monday. It would allow for schools to play 60 percent of their typical regular season schedule, with some modifications to the usual postseason format.
At the conclusion of the football regular season, the top four squads in each region would qualify for the regional playoffs--a number that is cut in half from the usual eight in most regions. State playoffs would consist of the four regional champions, which is already the norm.
The four-team state playoff format would also be adopted for other sports as well, with state quarterfinals being eliminated altogether. This will be a change for sports such as baseball, basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball, where the two regional finalists typically advance to an eight-team state tournament.
All state playoff contests would be played at the top seed in each bracket, unless that site doesn’t meet league requirements.
In a further attempt to mitigate team/school expenses and coronavirus risks, the league is also planning on making state championships one-day events whenever possible.
The “plus-1” portion of the proposal would allow schools that don’t qualify for the postseason to schedule one additional game, which must be played during the regional playoff window, as sort of a “last hurrah” for players.
VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said the plan was drawn up after members of the league’s staff met with all 27 of its sports advisory boards, a student advisory committee and several athletic directors from across the state. While all aspects of it weren’t unanimous, he feels like it’s a good starting point.
“The level of input has been phenomenal,” Haun said. “They came to the table with some great attitudes about how to make this work. All of these ideas were not unanimous, but this was the majority of what we heard. There were some different ideas here and there, but this is what we heard. This is not final; [it is] a working document. We will ask the executive committee to guide us in our next step of work.”
The league had previously voted on three proposals for when sports would start this school year, with Model 3 getting the nod by a near-unanimous 34-1 vote back on July 27. That plan called for winter sports (basketball, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming and diving, and wrestling) to run from Dec. 14 to Feb. 20, fall sports (competition cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball) to take place Feb. 15 through May 1 and spring sports (baseball, lacrosse, outdoor track and field, soccer, softball and tennis to go from April 12 to June 26.
Monday’s draft mostly kept with those timetables, while adding a few changes to start dates and providing regional and state guidelines. Here’s a breakdown of everything:
Winter
Basketball: Teams would be limited to 14 games and the first practice would start Dec. 7. Regular season games would begin Dec. 21. Regional play starts on Feb. 8 and must finish by Feb. 13. State semifinals would be played Feb. 16 and state championships on Feb. 20.
Indoor track and field: Teams would be limited to six meets and can start practicing on Dec. 14. Meets can begin on Dec. 28. Regional competition would start the week of Feb. 1. The top three individuals from each event at the regional meet would qualify for the state meet. No qualifying standards will be used. The state championship meet is slated for Feb. 13 and will be a one-day event.
Sideline cheer: First practice starts Dec. 14 and participants can start utilizing stunts on Jan. 6.
Swimming and diving: Teams can compete in up to six regular season meets. Practice begins Dec. 14 and the first meets are slated for Dec. 28. Regional meets are scheduled for Feb. 3. The top four regional finishers in each event will qualify for the state meet and no qualifying standards will be used.
Wrestling: Teams can begin practicing on Dec. 14 and are limited to eight regular season matches. Regional competition starts Feb. 1 and must be completed by Feb. 13. The state championships will be held Feb. 18-20, but will be eight-person brackets and all events will be one-day tournaments.
Fall
Competition cheer: Practices start Feb. 4 and teams can compete in up to three regular season competitions, which begin March 1. Regional competitions start April 12 and the state finals are April 17.
Cross country: Training can begin Feb. 4. Teams are limited to six regular season meets. Regional competition starts April 5. One team and the top five individuals at regionals will advance to the state meet, which will be held either April 23 or 24, depending on classification, and be a one-day event.
Field hockey: Practices begin Feb. 15. Teams can play 10 regular season games, which are set to start on March 1. Regional play begins April 12. Only one team from each region advances to the state tournament. State semifinals are scheduled for April 20 and state championships will be held April 22-24.
Football: Practices will start Feb. 4. Teams would be limited to six regular season games played over the course of seven weeks. The proposal includes the first two games taking place on a Monday (Feb. 22) and then a Saturday (Feb. 27), with the remaining four games being played on Fridays through April 2. Regional playoffs will consist of the top four teams in each region, will start April 7 and must be completed by April 17. State semifinals and finals will be played on April 24 and May 1, respectively.
Golf: Practice begins Feb. 14. Teams can compete in up to eight regular season matches, which start March 1. Regional tournaments start April 12 and the top team and three individuals in each region advance to the state championship meet on April 19. Golfers in the girls tournament will qualify through zone qualifiers. There will be no automatic qualifiers.
Volleyball: Practices can begin Feb. 15. Teams can play up to 12 regular season matches, which start March 1. Regional play begins April 12 and only one team from each region advances to the state tournament. Semifinal matches are slated for April 20 and state championship matches will be held April 23 and 24.
Spring
Baseball/softball: Practices begin April 12 and teams are limited to 12 regular season games, which start on April 26. Regional playoffs start June 14 and only one team from each region will advance to the state tournament. The state semifinals will be held June 22 and state championship games are on June 26.
Lacrosse: Practices begin April 12 and teams are limited to nine regular season games, which start on April 26. Regional play begins June 14 and one team from each region qualifies for the state tournament. State semifinals are slated for June 22 and championship games are on June 26.
Outdoor track and field: Practices begin April 12 and teams are limited to nine regular season meets, which start April 26. Regional meets start June 7 and the top four regional finishers in each event will advance to the state meet. No standards will be used. State meets will be held June 18 and 19 in one-day events.
Soccer: Practices can start April 12. Teams can play up to 10 regular season games, which begin April 26. Regional play starts June 14 and one team from each region advances to the state tournament. State semifinals will be held June 22 and state championship games are slated for June 26.
Tennis: Practices get underway April 12. Teams can compete in up to 10 regular season matches, which start April 21. Regional play for individuals and teams start May 20 and run through June 5. The regional singles, doubles and team champions will advance to the state semifinals, which start June 7. The state championship matches are set to held June 11-13.
AREA COACHES REACTCulpeper High School AD Danny Nobbs said he’s a big fan of the plan that was laid out Monday.
“It’s exciting, because the VHSL and the executive committee are making a true effort to give all our athletes an opportunity to play,” he exclaimed. “I’m truly happy at that possibility.”
Careen Angel, who is entering her first season as the Blue Devils’ field hockey coach, believes the student-athletes will welcome any opportunity to play after months of uncertainty during the pandemic.
“Hopefully the number of games feels like a real season,” she said. “But I think that, as long as the kids are able to play at all this school year, it will be a welcome opportunity.”
Eastern View football coach Greg Hatfield said he views the shorter regular season and regional playoffs as a “10-week playoff.”
“All six regular season games will be virtually win-or-go-home games,” he stressed. “It’s really going to reward the teams and players that put in great preparation over the next few months. Your margin for error will be very little, but I think it’ll make for a very exciting spring.”
The VHSL will reconvene on Sept. 3 to either finalize the proposal or vote on a modified one.
John Harvey of the Charlottesville Daily Progress contributed to this story.
