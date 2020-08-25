VHSL proposal would still offer state championships after truncated seasons

The “plus-1” portion of the proposal would allow schools that don’t qualify for the postseason to schedule one additional game, which must be played during the regional playoff window, as sort of a “last hurrah” for players.

VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said the plan was drawn up after members of the league’s staff met with all 27 of its sports advisory boards, a student advisory committee and several athletic directors from across the state. While all aspects of it weren’t unanimous, he feels like it’s a good starting point.

“The level of input has been phenomenal,” Haun said. “They came to the table with some great attitudes about how to make this work. All of these ideas were not unanimous, but this was the majority of what we heard. There were some different ideas here and there, but this is what we heard. This is not final; [it is] a working document. We will ask the executive committee to guide us in our next step of work.”