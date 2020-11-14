VHSL says governor's COVID-19 order solely limits spectator numbers, not teams or officials

High school games will take place this winter, the VHSL says, but there will be few fans in the stands.
Area basketball teams will begin practices the first full week of December.
Eastern View's Terese Greene (center) drives between two King George defenders during a game last January. The VHSL said Friday that Gov. Ralph Northam's new restrictions amid spiking COVID-19 numbers will not prevent high school sports from returning this December.
On Friday, just hours after Gov. Ralph Northam issued a COVID-19 order that, among other restrictions, limits gatherings to 25 people, the Virginia High School League clarified that the new cap will not take into account high school athletes, coaches or officials during games.
“We want to make it very clear that the governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun said in a statement. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”
The previous limit on spectators, as prescribed by the VHSL’s recently released “Return to Participation” guidelines, was 250. According to the statement, the VHSL plans to release more details on Monday.
While the VHSL is the state’s high school sports governing body, local school districts have the final say on restrictions. Contacted by email, spokespersons for Stafford and Caroline County schools wrote that their districts will provide an update on Monday; emails to Spotsylvania and Westmoreland County schools officials were not immediately returned.
The VHSL is scheduled to restart sports Dec. 7 with the first basketball practices.
The first games can occur on or after Dec. 21.