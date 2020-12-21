Want to watch high school sports this season? Streaming them is your best bet.

A subscription is required to watch events on NFHS, and it is available for $10.99 per month or a one-time annual fee of $69.99.

“We really feel that it is the best alternative for not being able to attend these games in person,” Nobbs said. “And because so many other schools are jumping on board with it as well, it will likely become a viable option to watch away games as well.”

Eastern View is going the YouTube route for its streams. All that will be required of potential viewers is to log in to their respective YouTube accounts and subscribe to EV Nation TV.

Cyclones AD Mark Settle was calibrating the newly-installed camera in Eastern View’s gym last Friday. It’s a Hudl Focus camera, which records and uploads footage automatically without requiring a human operator in the way a traditional camera does.

The new camera will be ready to go for the Cyclones’ first home game of the year: a boys basketball matchup with Caroline scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.