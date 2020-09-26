With February start official, Battlefield District finalizes football schedule

The Cyclones’ offensive line will bring back three starters: seniors Elijah Hoskin and Nate Newton and sophomore Brayden Walker.

A three-year starter, Hoskin was a first-team all-district pick on both the offensive and defensive fronts in 2019.

Eastern View also returns Josh Logan, who collected four interceptions from his cornerback spot as a junior.

While two of the Cyclones’ first three games are on the road, they do have home matchups with JM and King George—a pair of squads with serious district championship aspirations.

Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield pointed out that, while his Cyclones do get the Yellow Jackets and Foxes at home, the entire concept of home-field advantage has been altered by coronavirus precautions.

“Who knows what playing at home will look like by that time?” Hatfield said. “We’ve had such a great home-field advantage over the years, but I don’t know how well that will translate with limited capacity in the stands.”

James Monroe, which finished 9-4 overall and tied with Eastern View and Spotsylvania for the Battlefield title a year ago, has been bitten by the transfer bug as of late.