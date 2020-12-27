Year in review: The top local sports stories of 2020

From the Aug. 20 edition of the Star-Exponent:{div class=”lee-article-text”}“I kind of figured the season was going to get canceled, but it didn’t really hit me until they announced it,” Marks said. “Once that happened, I was just overcome with sadness.”{/div} {div class=”hidden-print asset-breakout-container”}Marks’ sadness is rooted in the fact that the SAC’s decision effectively ended his college career. A criminal justice major, he’s already prolonged his stay at UVa-Wise once, enrolling in the fall semester so he’d have one last go-round on the gridiron this year.{/div} {div class=”hidden-print asset-breakout-container”} {/div} {div class=”hidden-print asset-breakout-container”}At the D-1 level, the Colonial Athletic Association decided last month to cancel its 2020 conference slate, but left the decision up to its member schools on whether or not they wanted to pursue independent schedules. Some opted to do so initially, but Towson (Md.) University was not one of them, choosing to suspend fall sports on the same day the CAA made it’s announcement.{/div} {div class=”hidden-print asset-breakout-container”}A redshirt sophomore for the Tigers, 2018 Eastern View alum D’Ago Hunter now has to deal with the prospect of losing an entire season--assuming Towson doesn’t implement a shortened campaign in the spring like UVa-Wise.