Horse racing: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

BALTIMORE—Swiss Skydiver capped off a topsy-turvy Triple Crown season by beating favored Authentic by a neck after a stretch duel to win Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, which was run without fans.

She became the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

“She’s just such a special filly,” said trainer Kenny McPeek, who won at Pimlico Race Course for the first time for his second Triple Crown race victory. “Just a real honor to be around a horse like this.”

Jesus’ Team was a distant third at 40–1 and Art Collector fourth at 2–1. The Preakness came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3½ months since the Belmont as they were held out of order for the first time since the 1930s.

At 11–1 odds, Swiss Skydiver, with jockey Robby Albarado atop, pulled off an upset of 3–2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Albarado made a powerful move around the final turn that would usually come right by revelers in the infield unable to catch a glimpse of the home stretch.

McPeek won a Triple Crown race for the first time since the 2002 Belmont with Sarava, which was the biggest upset in the history of that race. Swiss Skydiver was the first filly to run in the Preakness since 2014, when Ria Antonia finished last. She avenged her loss in her only other competition against colts, when she finished second to Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She since won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4.