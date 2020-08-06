Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CALVERT, CARROLL, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, FREDERICK, NORTHERN BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, AND ST. MARYS. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, EASTERN LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, GREENE, KING GEORGE, MADISON, NELSON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, ORANGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, AND WESTERN LOUDOUN. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * NUMEROUS SLOW MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE REGION AND SHOULD EXPAND AND REDEVELOP WITH TIME. LOCATIONS WHICH ARE REPETITIVELY AFFECTED COULD RECEIVE MULTIPLE-INCH RAINFALL TOTALS. THIS COULD LEAD TO RAPID RISES ON STREAMS AND FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&