Amid the losses, Fredericksburg Nationals had some highlights in inaugural season

Fredericksburg Nationals manager Mario Lisson once said that he has until 7:04 p.m. each night to develop players. After that, his focus shifts to winning a baseball game.

Well, the clock has officially struck midnight on the FredNats’ long-awaited first season. What began with anticipation, COVID-19 restrictions and losing ended on a high note Sunday with Fredericksburg’s 6–2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Along the way, there were streaks—both good and bad—breakout stars, and memorable moments aplenty. There may not be another first pitch until April, but here’s our offering: a recap of the top storylines from an unforgettable first season.

A slow start

Hey, no one expected Fredericksburg’s new minor-league team to be a juggernaut right off the bat, but it’s equally doubtful that anyone could have predicted the full extent of their growing pains.

The FredNats dropped their first 15 games, eclipsing the ignominy of the 2008 Lehigh Valley (Pa.) IronPigs, who began their inaugural campaign 0–11. At the height of their early ineptitu–de, the FredNats maintained a minors-worst minus-114 run differential.