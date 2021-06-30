Caddyshack Open tourney benefits Culpeper's abused families

Two dozen teams competed in this weekend’s Caddyshack Open at the Country Club of Culpeper to support SAFE, aka Services to Abused Families. The fourth annual tournament raised about $25,000.

SAFE uses the money the tournament provides to help people in a multitude of ways, for maintenance and upkeep of their shelters as well as major repairs.

Funds also go toward providing gas cards, transportation, starter kits for housing, application fees for housing, background checks for housing and or jobs, phone bills, cell phones, storage fees, and supplies for youth support groups, among other things.

Sunny weather, without a cloud in the sky, graced this year’s Caddyshack Open on Friday, June 25.

The 2021 Open was much more than just a golf tournament. Some holes featured special prices such as Hole 18, where a golfer who made a hole-in-one could have won a car.

After all the teams were done golfing, a barbecue lunch was provided and announcements about door prizes followed.

A slew of volunteers helped things run smoothly.

Alana Durica, a rising junior at Eastern View High School, was one such volunteer. She heard about the event through her father’s job at the Police Department.