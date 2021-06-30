Caddyshack Open tourney benefits Culpeper's abused families

Two dozen teams competed in this weekend’s Caddyshack Open at the Country Club of Culpeper to support SAFE, aka Services to Abused Families. The fourth annual tournament raised about $25,000.
SAFE uses the money the tournament provides to help people in a multitude of ways, for maintenance and upkeep of their shelters as well as major repairs.
Funds also go toward providing gas cards, transportation, starter kits for housing, application fees for housing, background checks for housing and or jobs, phone bills, cell phones, storage fees, and supplies for youth support groups, among other things.
Sunny weather, without a cloud in the sky, graced this year’s Caddyshack Open on Friday, June 25.
The 2021 Open was much more than just a golf tournament. Some holes featured special prices such as Hole 18, where a golfer who made a hole-in-one could have won a car.
After all the teams were done golfing, a barbecue lunch was provided and announcements about door prizes followed.
A slew of volunteers helped things run smoothly.
Alana Durica, a rising junior at Eastern View High School, was one such volunteer. She heard about the event through her father’s job at the Police Department.
During the tournament, Durica went around the golf course to all the beverage stations to make sure they had ice and water.
“I think the event turned out nicely,” Durica said. “There were many participants, and they all seemed to enjoy themselves.”
SAFE has a profound impact on the community with a team that responds 24/7 to crises and helps victims in the longer term. By partnering with the community, SAFE is also able to assist with job searches, getting child care and securing housing and other resources that families may not have otherwise be able to tap.
It also offers support groups that help individuals understand healthy relationships, improve communication and learn to advocate for themselves, among many topics.
While always needed, SAFE’s work may be especially needed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After governments imposed pandemic lockdowns, U.S. domestic-violence incidents rose in the United States by about 8.1 percent, according to the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice.
Interested in helping SAFE and its mission? Please consider volunteering, donating gently used or new goods, giving monetary donations and/or raising awareness to ensure families know how to reach SAFE if the need arises.
Jeff Nicol, a 2021 graduate of Culpeper County High School
who plans to attend
Southern Utah University this fall, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.