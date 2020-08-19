College football cancellations hit local players for a loss

The writing was on the wall, but there was still no way to cushion the blow when the news hit Eli Marks two weeks ago.
With debates raging at all levels over whether or not sports can be played safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Division II South Atlantic Conference announced on Aug. 7 that it would be postponing the fall sports season — which includes football — to the spring of 2021.
For Marks, a senior wide receiver at SAC member school the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, it was like taking a shot right between the numbers from a heat-seeking linebacker after catching a pass over the middle.
“I kind of figured the season was going to get canceled, but it didn’t really hit me until they announced it,” he said. “Once that happened, I was just overcome with sadness.”
Marks’ sadness is rooted in the fact that the SAC’s decision effectively ended his college career. A criminal justice major, he’s already prolonged his stay at UVa-Wise once, enrolling in the fall semester so he’d have one last go-round on the gridiron this year.
If football does get played in the SAC next spring, it will be with a shortened schedule that won’t include any playoffs or championships. Just two days before the SAC called its play to postpone fall sports, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council made the move to cancel all fall championships due to “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For Marks, who’s set to graduate in December, that’s just not worth hanging around for another semester.
“I don’t see the point in staying for a four or five-game schedule with no championship,” said Marks, who finished with 29 receptions for 307 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Cavaliers. “I could have graduated last spring, but I came back for this extra year to play football. Now the season as we know it is canceled, so it’s like I could’ve moved on with my life already.”
The feelings and emotions that Marks, a 2016 Culpeper High School graduate, is experiencing are not uncommon. Other local student-athletes at various stages of their college careers are also dealing with a sense of loss as the coronavirus fallout continues to create havoc across the NCAA.
At the D-1 level, the Colonial Athletic Association decided last month to cancel its 2020 conference slate, but left the decision up to its member schools on whether or not they wanted to pursue independent schedules. Some opted to do so initially, but Towson (Md.) University was not one of them, choosing to suspend fall sports on the same day the CAA made it’s announcement.
A redshirt sophomore for the Tigers, 2018 Eastern View alum D’Ago Hunter now has to deal with the prospect of losing an entire season--assuming Towson doesn’t implement a shortened campaign in the spring like UVa-Wise.
“When I first found out that the season was canceled, I was in shock,” said Hunter, who accumulated 797 all-purpose yards and a score while seeing action as a receiver, running back and return man for Towson in 2019. “I was already back on campus training with the team and we were wrapping up the first week of workouts when we got the bad news. It felt unreal. I’ve been playing football for 15 years, and this hurt.”
Hunter added that, even if Towson opts to have a spring football campaign, the momentum he’d built as a freshman has been slowed by not being able to take the field this fall.
“It has definitely slowed down my momentum a little bit,” he said.
While COVID-19 ended Marks’ career and has slowed down Hunter’s, it’s preventing others from getting a running start.
Recent Eastern View grad Blake Leake signed on to play at Bucknell University, but the rising freshman won’t be able to display the versatility he showed while with the Cyclones any time soon. The Ivy League canceled all fall sports before any other major conference, throwing in the towel on July 8.
“It was hard to hear,” said Leake, who was a multi-time all-state selection as a receiver and defensive back at Eastern View. “I was really looking forward to my first year of college ball.”
Culpeper alum Armani Hoffman, who would’ve been one of Marks’ teammates as an incoming freshman at UVa-Wise, described his reaction to the season being postponed as “devastating.”
“I’ve been playing football for 14 years, so honestly something inside me feels lost without having it this fall,” Hoffman said. “I was devastated [by the announcement], because I’ve worked way too hard just for the season to be canceled.”
Marks said the best advice he can give the younger players is to live in the present.
“To the ones who are struggling with this, I would say just be grateful for the time you have remaining,” he offered. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing that the season got canceled; it gives you extra time to work on your craft and get better as an athlete.”
540/848-4530