College football cancellations hit local players for a loss

The writing was on the wall, but there was still no way to cushion the blow when the news hit Eli Marks two weeks ago.

With debates raging at all levels over whether or not sports can be played safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Division II South Atlantic Conference announced on Aug. 7 that it would be postponing the fall sports season — which includes football — to the spring of 2021.

For Marks, a senior wide receiver at SAC member school the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, it was like taking a shot right between the numbers from a heat-seeking linebacker after catching a pass over the middle.

“I kind of figured the season was going to get canceled, but it didn’t really hit me until they announced it,” he said. “Once that happened, I was just overcome with sadness.”

Marks’ sadness is rooted in the fact that the SAC’s decision effectively ended his college career. A criminal justice major, he’s already prolonged his stay at UVa-Wise once, enrolling in the fall semester so he’d have one last go-round on the gridiron this year.