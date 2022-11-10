Collegiate rugby coming to Culpeper Sports Complex this weekend

The Culpeper Sports Complex will host men’s and women’s collegiate rugby playoff games for two straight weekends beginning this Saturday.

Women’s action kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with Clemson facing Kent State in a play-in game for the Division I tournament.

A pair of Small College Round of 16 matchups begin at 11, with No. 4 Lee (Tenn.) and No. 7 East Stroudsburg (Pa.) squaring off. Then at 1:30 p.m., No. 20 The Citadel tangles with No. 5 St. Bonaventure.

In Division II quarterfinal action, No. 5 Roger Williams (R.I.) faces No. 6 Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m.

The Small College tournament continues on Sunday, with the losers of Saturday’s contests playing each other in a consolation game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday’s winners will meet at 11:30 a.m. in a quarterfinal matchup.

Next weekend, the Division II and Small College men’s tournaments come to Culpeper.

On Friday, Nov. 18, a pair of Division II regional semifinal games will be played at noon and 2:30 p.m. While the matchups have yet to be determined, Virginia, N.C. State, UNC Charlotte, Villanova, Georgetown and Norwich (Vt.) are among the teams in contention.

The Division II regional consolation game will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20 at noon.

Four Small College contests are on tap for the weekend, with the teams still to be determined. The first two will be played at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the latter two both set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Both the men’s and women’s national championships will be held at AVEVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, over the first two weekends in December.

The events of the next two weekends are believed to be a first for Culpeper County, as there is no record of major collegiate rugby ever being contested inside the county’s borders prior to this.

“It’s pretty exciting to see these schools playing in Culpeper,” Culpeper Youth Rugby Club’s Jon Carter said.

Culpeper is one of just a handful of locations from across the country that was chosen by National Collegiate Rugby to host regional tournament action. Culpeper County Parks and Recreation director Andrew Hardy said he believes the increasingly glowing reputation the Sports Complex has built is a reason why NCR chose to hold games there.

“With the improvements that have been made there, such as new lighting and the fieldhouse, plus the hard work of our staff in keeping the fields and facilities in excellent shape, we’ve been able to attract large events such as future Little League Baseball and softball state tournaments, youth rugby state tournaments and these collegiate rugby tournaments,” he said. “We’re thrilled that NCR chose Culpeper, and our goal is to continue to bring premier sporting events to our community.”