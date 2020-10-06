Culpeper Cycling Century goes off without a hitch

Perhaps the first sign that everything was going to be okay came when Tabitha Riley woke up to picturesque fall weather Saturday morning.

As the programs and facilities supervisor for Culpeper County Parks and Recreation, one of Riley’s biggest responsibilities is serving as the lead organizer for the Culpeper Cycling Century, an annual fall pastime for cyclists of all fitness levels.

Riley knew well in advance that, like just about everything else in 2020, the event wouldn’t go untouched by COVID-19. She was well aware that there would have to be strict safety measures put in place in order to protect participants and volunteers alike if the 13th annual Century was to go off without a hitch.

If Riley had any lingering doubts about how viable holding the event was after she was greeted by the Saturday sunshine, they couldn’t have persisted once she saw the turnout.

Roughly 450 cyclists turned out for the Century, marking the second-largest number of participants since its inception in 2008.

“We were blessed with a lot of great circumstances [Saturday],” Riley said when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon. “We had great weather, there was a great turnout and it was an all-around great event.”