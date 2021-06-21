Culpeper hits a home run with Little League opening ceremony

Drogoz’s remarks evoke another famous baseball quote, “If you build it, they will come.”

Come they did.

The complex’s parking lots had already begun to fill up nearly an hour before the ceremony’s 6 p.m. start time. By 5:30, seating space down the third base line and into right field was scarce, with parents, family members and friends of the players staking out that valuable real estate.

“It was a phenomenal sight seeing all those people flood into the park for such a great event,” Culpeper County Board of Supervisors member Paul Bates said.

Teams began parading onto the diamond shortly after 6, with Drogoz leading CLL’s squads at the front of the procession.

“I’ve been involved with Little League Baseball for more than a decade, and this was huge for us as an organization,” said Jason Vealey, head coach of the Culpeper Major All-Star Baseball Team, which is comprised of players 10-12 years old. “To march onto that field in front of all those people in our home park is something I’ll never forget.”

After all of the teams had finished entering the field, each player was presented with a commemorative pin by an umpire.