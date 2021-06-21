Culpeper hits a home run with Little League opening ceremony

Usually, all of the action on a baseball diamond happens after the familiar edict of “Play ball!” is given.
That wasn’t the case at the Culpeper Sports Complex last Friday night, however.
By the time Culpeper Little League vice president Danny Soderholm made the call over the complex’s public address system, there had been a parade, two awards presentations and a stirring rendition of the national anthem.
The pageantry was all part of the 2021 Virginia District 14 Little League All-Star Opening Ceremony, which officially kicked off two weeks of tournament play involving approximately 70 baseball and softball teams from Culpeper, Charlottesville, Gordonsville, Louisa, Orange, Albemarle, Rappahannock, Greene and Madison.
It was the first time in history that the event was held in Culpeper County, and CLL went all out to ensure it wasn’t a swing and a miss.
“My team executed flawlessly with the coordination of the event, from securing umpires to handling concessions and just making sure everyone was in the right place at the right time,” CLL president Paul Drogoz said. “More importantly, Culpeper Parks and Recreation did a flawless job getting the fields and the complex as a whole ready, which set us up for success.
“Combine those things with the beautiful weather we had, and people came out and had fun, which is what it’s all about,” he concluded.
Drogoz’s remarks evoke another famous baseball quote, “If you build it, they will come.”
Come they did.
The complex’s parking lots had already begun to fill up nearly an hour before the ceremony’s 6 p.m. start time. By 5:30, seating space down the third base line and into right field was scarce, with parents, family members and friends of the players staking out that valuable real estate.
“It was a phenomenal sight seeing all those people flood into the park for such a great event,” Culpeper County Board of Supervisors member Paul Bates said.
Teams began parading onto the diamond shortly after 6, with Drogoz leading CLL’s squads at the front of the procession.
“I’ve been involved with Little League Baseball for more than a decade, and this was huge for us as an organization,” said Jason Vealey, head coach of the Culpeper Major All-Star Baseball Team, which is comprised of players 10-12 years old. “To march onto that field in front of all those people in our home park is something I’ll never forget.”
After all of the teams had finished entering the field, each player was presented with a commemorative pin by an umpire.
“It’s a huge honor to be an all-star,” said 12-year-old Grant Soderholm, a member of Vealey’s squad. “It means that you’re the very best in the league, and that’s something to be proud of.”
“It felt so good to represent the league in this [ceremony],” added 12-year-old Lily Stiffler, who plays for the Culpeper Major All-Star Softball Team. “There was an energy from all those people out there that I’ve never experienced before.”
For baseball and softball squads in the Major Division, the district tournament is the first step toward qualifying for the Little League World Series. That lofty goal is at the forefront of several of the players’ minds.
“There’s a lot of excitement about making it to the World Series,” 12-year-old Culpeper baseball player Garrett Reingruber said. “My team is ready to go!”
“We absolutely believe we can win this tournament,” remarked 13-year-old Culpeper softball player Kierstin Settle.
Juan Dominguez, a 12-year-old who plays for East Orange’s baseball team, said he has even greater aspirations than a World Series run.
“It’s my dream to make it to Major League Baseball,” he said. “That’s why it means a lot to be named an all-star and be able to play in this tournament, because the more people that see you play, the better chance you have of getting discovered.”
Dominguez added that he draws inspiration from MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson and current Washington Nationals star Juan Soto in his quest to make it to the big leagues one day.
Following the pin ceremony, Virginia State Little League presented its awards.
First, Dicky Purcell of Louisa Little League was honored with a lifetime achievement award for over 30 years of service. Then, Abraham Jaspen, a member of the Central Little League Major All-Star Baseball Team, received the organization’s “Good Sport of the Year” award.
“It felt great to receive that award,” the 12-year-old Jaspen said. “I believe every player, no matter their age, should play the game the right way and always respect their teammates, coaches, opponents and the umpires.”
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department honor guard then marched in from center field to present the colors, and 2021 Culpeper High School graduate Noelle Brown belted out the national anthem.
A pair of ceremonial opening pitches later and Soderholm’s “Play ball!” put a bow on the event.
“It was a great honor to be able to host this ceremony,” Drogoz said with a smile. “Just to see the smiles on all the kids’ faces made my day, because they’re why we do what we do.”
