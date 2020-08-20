Culpeper Little League set to swing into action Saturday

After months of waiting patiently, Culpeper little leaguers will finally get to take the field this weekend.
Culpeper Little League will hold opening day for its fall baseball and softball seasons beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
Much like amateur and pro sports leagues across the country, CLL was forced to halt on-field activities when the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. That meant the cancellation of the spring season and several months of uncertainty afterward.
In accordance with state and local health and safety guidelines, CLL released its return to practice and play plan last month, paving the way for the fall campaign. Player registration began shortly thereafter, followed by practices.
Among the notable precautions CLL is taking in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, all players, coaches and volunteers are required to complete a touchless health survey prior to their admittance to any event, whether it be a game, practice or meeting. Players are not permitted to share equipment, game balls will be used for a maximum of two innings before being swapped out, and umpires will call the game from behind the pitcher’s mound with the provisions that they cannot touch game balls or equipment.
For spectators, there will be designated sections along the outfield fence from which they can observe the games. Social distancing is highly recommended, and the touching of any balls hit out of play, both fair and foul, is prohibited.
CLL has announced that its goal is for every team to play a 16-game season, although if any contests are rained out or called off for any other reason, they will not be made up.
Festivities surrounding the new season won’t end with the opening day games, though. On Sunday, Aug. 30, CLL will present its inaugural T-Mobile Little League International Home Run Derby beginning at noon from the sports complex. Currently registered baseball and softball players aged 9-12 are eligible to compete in their respective sport’s derby.
The derby will consist of three rounds, with each participant receiving 10 outs per round. The top 10 home run hitters from the opening round will advance to round two, with the top five sluggers from there moving on to the finals.
The winners of both the baseball and softball derbies will advance to an upcoming regional competition.
