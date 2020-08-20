Culpeper Little League set to swing into action Saturday

After months of waiting patiently, Culpeper little leaguers will finally get to take the field this weekend.

Culpeper Little League will hold opening day for its fall baseball and softball seasons beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Culpeper Sports Complex.

Much like amateur and pro sports leagues across the country, CLL was forced to halt on-field activities when the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. That meant the cancellation of the spring season and several months of uncertainty afterward.

In accordance with state and local health and safety guidelines, CLL released its return to practice and play plan last month, paving the way for the fall campaign. Player registration began shortly thereafter, followed by practices.

Among the notable precautions CLL is taking in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, all players, coaches and volunteers are required to complete a touchless health survey prior to their admittance to any event, whether it be a game, practice or meeting. Players are not permitted to share equipment, game balls will be used for a maximum of two innings before being swapped out, and umpires will call the game from behind the pitcher’s mound with the provisions that they cannot touch game balls or equipment.