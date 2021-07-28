Culpeper Sports Complex quickly becoming prime entertainment venue

Andrew Hardy sat on a golf cart near the entrance to one of the Culpeper Sports Complex’s parking lots, smiling and waving to every visitor as they arrived for the 2021 District 14 Little League All-Star Opening Ceremony.
No one could’ve blamed Hardy if he’d stopped waving because of a tired hand. People were filing in in droves after all, with no apparent end in sight.
But Hardy, the director of Culpeper County Parks and Recreation, is quickly growing accustomed to large crowds like the one he saw at that event on June 18..
While communities across the U.S. gradually return to normal in the aftermath of more than a year’s worth of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Culpeper has opened its arms to the rest of Virginia—and beyond—by playing host to a handful of prestigious youth sporting events.
Several hundred people converged on the sports complex during the first weekend of June for the 2021 Rugby Virginia Spring 15s Championship. The two-day event consisted of 25 teams ranging from fifth- and sixth-graders up to high-schoolers.
The rugby tournament was followed by the Little League opening ceremony, which was awarded to Culpeper by District 14 officials when the city of Charlottesville opted not to allow a public gathering of that size at its usual home, McIntire Park.
“I think one of the major reasons why they decided to hold it here is because Culpeper has consistently shown throughout the pandemic that we can continue to do things in a safe manner,” said Culpeper Little League vice president Danny Soderholm, who is also the principal of Culpeper High School. “Whether it be school, sports or any extracurricular activity, our county has handled things in a very effective and efficient way that mitigates the threat of COVID-19 for everyone involved.”
Last weekend, Rugby Virginia returned to the complex for its annual 7’s championship tournament.
Hardy said the large turnouts for these events—particularly the June rugby tourney, which was accompanied by over 600 requests for hotel rooms—served as the boon to tourism that he and other county officials hoped it would.
“It was definitely a huge step in the right direction,” Hardy told the Star-Exponent on June 9. “We had teams from Roanoke, Radford, Richmond, Northern Virginia and beyond, which also included Maryland. They supported our local lodging, dining and entertainment industries.”
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors member Paul Bates took both Soderholm and Hardy’s sentiments a step further.
“It shines a great light on Culpeper,” he said. “We have all of these people converging on our county from across the state and up and down the East Coast, and Andrew and everyone involved with putting these events together makes sure they get a first-class experience.
“I believe things will only continue to get bigger and better from here on out,” Bates added.
Both Hardy and CLL president Paul Drogoz have expressed a strong desire to get lights installed at the complex, which would eventually lead to a bid to host a Little League state tournament.
“Bringing an event that large to Culpeper would be huge on so many fronts,” Drogoz said. “And we all believe we have the people, the facilities and the infrastructure in place to make it a reality.”
