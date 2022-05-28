Culpeper Youth Rugby Club wins first state title

The Rugby Virginia Spring 15s championships returned to Culpeper on May 14, and with it, Culpeper Youth Rugby Club won its first state title.

Playing as the “Barbarians,” 16 athletes from Culpeper Youth Rugby combined with five from Western Suburbs, Southwestern Youth Association (SYA) and Battlefield Rugby to win the U12 Peanut Division state championship.

The Barbarians capped off an undefeated season with a 33-17 victory over Loudoun Rugby at the Culpeper Sports Complex. Culpeper's Ashton Thompson, Jayden Wrigley and Ryland Glascoe converted a combined five tries for 25 points, while Hamilton Carter added four conversions for another eight points.

Culpeper’s Brycen Butler was selected as match MVP for consistent work in the rucks and ferocious tackling.

In the U15 Wild Boar Division, a handful of Culpeper athletes helped the U15 Barbarians advance all the way to the championship match before suffering a narrow 17-12 loss to the Richmond Strikers.

Culpeper’s Kaiya Wrigley was selected as match MVP following a standout effort from the scrumhalf position.

“I am so proud of our athletes and our community," said Culpeper head coach Jon Carter. "To win a state title and take second in another at home on these great fields is an awesome experience. Our athletes made the commitment to work hard this season, and it paid off.

"We look forward to continuing to grow the sport of rugby in our area,” he added.

Turnout for the event seems to indicate that rugby participation numbers are rebounding at the youth and high school levels after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on competition in 2020. More than 25 teams came to Culpeper to play for seven different championships, with the event attracting over 2,000 people.

By comparison, last year's event, which was also held at the Culpeper Sports Complex, featured fewer teams and drew less than 1,000 people.

"We were excited to return to Culpeper this year to stage our tournament finals," said Stuart Willis, managing director for Rugby Virginia. "The facilities are first-rate. We had a great turnout supporting the kids, and the Culpeper staff was great to work with."

Culpeper Parks & Recreation director Andrew Hardy said he was pleased with the numbers. He also believes they are due, at least in part, to the continued improvements to the complex's facilities.

"The Culpeper Sports Complex has been a great venue for our local youth sports leagues since 2005," he said. "Now, with the combination of elite fields and new state-of-the-art Musco LED Athletic Field Lighting, our department will be able to consistently recruit state and higher-level tournaments, making the Culpeper Sports Complex a premier destination."

The installation of the brand-new LED lights--a $2 million project approved by the Culpeper Board of Supervisors last fall--was completed in late April. Additionally, a $4 million fieldhouse that will have a full-sized gym, classrooms and an aerobics studio is currently under construction.

"Culpeper County Parks & Recreation would like to thank the Board of Supervisors and Chairman Gary Deal for their continued support aimed at improving our community’s access to recreational services," Hardy said. "Our gratitude also extends to former board members Bill Chase, Jack Frazier, Alexa Fritz and Sue Hanshon, who were also very instrumental in this process."

