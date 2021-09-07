Culpeper's McFarland wins MMA debut in resounding fashion

Connor McFarland fought his way through a gamut of emotions in the days leading up to his professional mixed martial arts debut, with anxiety over the bout’s eventual outcome being chief among them.

As it turned out, things worked out better than he ever could’ve imagined.

McFarland defeated Matthew Santangelo via submission in a brisk 26 seconds at Cagezilla 62 at the Salisbury Center in Manassas on Aug. 21.

“I am supper happy with the results,” said McFarland, a 21-year-old who trains at Mountain Kim Martial Arts dojo in Culpeper. “I’m also very relieved to have the self-induced pressure of winning my first fight lifted off my shoulders.”

McFarland used a face crank to make Santangelo tap out. The bout was the shortest on the 10-match card.

“I’m very proud of that,” McFarland said of the quick result. “To perform that way in my first fight in front of all my supporters, it was really special.”

McFarland’s triumph was, in many ways, the culmination of a decade-long journey. He began his martial arts training at Mountain Kim in 2012, initially focusing on taekwondo. In 2015, he added Brazilian jiu-jitsu and catch wrestling to his repertoire. Then in 2017, he started kickboxing.

