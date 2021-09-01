Darren Baker, Dusty's son, brings family heritage to FredNats

They make time, father and son, usually in those quiet moments preceding first pitch when the former steals away to one of his 30 offices across the country.
That’s when Dusty Baker, the Washington Nationals’ former manager, calls his son Darren, one of the organization’s newest prospects.
However their conversation begins, it inevitably circles back to the shared interest that ties their careers—one storied, the other nascent.
“Baseball definitely comes up every time we talk,” Darren Baker says, “even if we didn’t want it to.”
Darren Baker recalls the blender of surprise and excitement that emanated from his stomach on July 12, the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft. The previous summer, he’d been disappointed to not see his name among the selections in a severely curtailed five-round draft.
Despite returning to the University of California for his senior season and earning All Pac-12 honors, Baker feared he wasn’t going to be taken by the 10th round this time around. Then, with the 293rd overall pick, he was suddenly off the board.
“In the span of five minutes, I was worried if I was going to get picked that day, and then next thing I know, I’d already been picked by the Nats.”
The Nats. The organization that hired his father in 2016, then fired him after he led the club to a 95-win season and back-to-back NL East division titles. After a year away from baseball, Dusty Baker, 72, re-emerged to manage the scandal-stricken Houston Astros.
Washington had previously drafted Baker in the 27th round of the 2017 draft, but he’d made it clear that he had no intentions to sign out of high school. He enrolled at Cal, where he quickly established himself as a standout defender with speed.
When Baker was their manager, the Nationals knew Darren as a likable kid with an impeccable baseball background. Four years later, they made a simple business decision.
“He loves the game and has a strong passion for it,” said Mark Scialabba, Washington’s assistant GM in charge of player development. “It’s not just because of his dad. We knew that all along, and our scouts liked what they saw on the field. He was selected this time around because we believed in him as a prospect.”
Following a two-week minicamp for new draftees and four games in the Complex League, Baker was assigned to the Fredericksburg Nationals. Despite growing up around MLB stadiums—even famously serving as a bat boy during the 2002 World Series—Baker admitted struggling to find his bearings upon reporting to the FredNats clubhouse last week.
“On my first day, I felt like I was a freshman in college again,” he said, “asking ‘Where’s this?’ and meeting new people.”
He hasn’t appeared out-of-place on the field. In his Aug. 25 debut, Baker showcased his range at second base by making a sliding catch in shallow right field and firing to first to complete a dazzling double play.
“I think that’s what stands out to me, how relaxed he looks, like he’s been here the whole season,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson said.
In eight professional games--four with the FredNats and four with the Nationals’ Florida Complex League team--Baker is hitting .333 with two RBIs. Speed is a clear hallmark of his game: in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Mudcats, Baker laid down a picture-perfect bunt for a base hit and promptly stole second base.
As he looks to advance within the organization that once employed his father, Darren Baker doesn’t view his last name as a distraction. He’s dealt with the comparisons and questions since his days as a prep star in Sacramento—just like Dusty once was.
That his father’s legacy in D.C. is complicated, well, that’s a conversation for another day.
“I know how to separate what my dad did and what I do,” Baker said. “To everybody here, I’m just another guy. That’s how I like it.”
