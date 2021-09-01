Darren Baker, Dusty's son, brings family heritage to FredNats

They make time, father and son, usually in those quiet moments preceding first pitch when the former steals away to one of his 30 offices across the country.

That’s when Dusty Baker, the Washington Nationals’ former manager, calls his son Darren, one of the organization’s newest prospects.

However their conversation begins, it inevitably circles back to the shared interest that ties their careers—one storied, the other nascent.

“Baseball definitely comes up every time we talk,” Darren Baker says, “even if we didn’t want it to.”

Darren Baker recalls the blender of surprise and excitement that emanated from his stomach on July 12, the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft. The previous summer, he’d been disappointed to not see his name among the selections in a severely curtailed five-round draft.

Despite returning to the University of California for his senior season and earning All Pac-12 honors, Baker feared he wasn’t going to be taken by the 10th round this time around. Then, with the 293rd overall pick, he was suddenly off the board.

“In the span of five minutes, I was worried if I was going to get picked that day, and then next thing I know, I’d already been picked by the Nats.”