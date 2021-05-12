Despite club's struggles, fans turn out en masse for home opener

Gates weren’t set to open until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but that didn’t deter ticket holders for the inaugural Fredericksburg Nationals home game from arriving early and forming a queue that stretched past the team store and halfway across the parking lot.
After years of waiting for professional baseball’s return to Fredericksburg, what was a few more minutes? The city’s patience was finally rewarded with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch—a strike—that was promptly plucked from play and tossed to a FredNats team official for posterity.
“Fredericksburg came out in a big way tonight,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “We’ve had so much support from this community, it’s made it more special than it was already going to be.”
Following a six-game road trip to open the season, Tuesday’s game against the Delmarva Shorebirds provided hometown fans with a first look at their new diamond squad, and vice versa.
“I hope the kids can feed from the fans,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson said on Monday.
And, for a while, Fredericksburg’s youthful roster seemed to channel the energy of the 2,065 announced attendance. The FredNats (0–7) plated three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Jake Randa’s two-run home run to right field.
Meanwhile, Fredericksburg starting pitcher Karlo Seijas turned in a quality outing, striking out six Shorebirds while allowing just one hit and walking two in four-plus innings of work.
As was the case throughout Fredericksburg’s series at Lynchburg, relief pitching proved to be a weak spot on Tuesday. Delmarva got back a pair of runs in the fourth and took the lead in the seventh, when Gunnar Henderson and JD Mundy homered in the span of three batters.
Trailing 7–3 heading into the final inning, the FredNats offered the several hundred remaining fans a dangerous commodity in baseball: hope. Paul Witt and Jake Boone delivered RBIs that pulled Fredericksburg within two and brought the tying run to the plate. Just when another FredNats first—a victory—seemed attainable, leadoff hitter J.T. Arruda struck out to end both the rally and the game.
A few minutes after the FredNats’ offensive fireworks ceased, pyrotechnics lit up the sky beyond right field. Fans are still waiting on that elusive win, but the show resumes tonight. And tomorrow night.
And the night after that.
“I can’t believe we have this all in our little city,” one fan was overheard saying during Tuesday’s game. “It’s not so little anymore, I guess.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco