Even with high expectations looming, FredNats' Rutledge stands tall

Stuff doesn’t always equate to success, however. In Wilmington, Rutledge’s ERA ballooned to 12.66 in four starts, with opponents hitting .370 against him.

“The concentration of good hitters increases every level you go up,” Rutledge said. And that’s something I’ve had to adjust to.”

Command is a watchword for Rice when it comes to Rutledge’s progress, and his two starts in a FredNats uniform demonstrated why that’s the case.

In his first appearance, Rutledge allowed seven runs on six hits in a July 23 loss to Salem. Six days later, he gave up just two hits and struck out seven to earn his first victory of the season.

“The second time out was just about putting the ball where I wanted it in the zone, getting swings that I wanted to, swings that I knew those hitters would take and being able to execute,” he said.

When Rutledge reported to FredNats Ballpark, this time following a demotion, Rice tried to impart some perspective. He’d faltered in Wilmington, sure, but this was an opportunity to reset—not to rue slow progress up to this point.

“Obviously, I would love to be in a higher level right now,” Rutledge said. “But the truth is, I need to get better at things, and I am getting better at things.

“I’ve got to find that rhythm and tempo within a season. I know the organization believes in me, and they have confidence that I’m going to be more than a Low-A player.”