Family owned Oak Shade Tree Farm flourishing

When Caroline Mello and her husband John Huff decided to purchase Oak Shade Tree Farm in January, she wasn’t necessarily weighed down with some of the concerns other business owners wrestle with on a regular basis.
Mello didn’t have to worry about establishing the Rixeyville business, because it’s been in her family since 1985. And the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have forced many business owners to change the way they operate over the past two years, didn’t present much of an obstacle in the daily operations of a tree farm as they do for other businesses.
“It was a natural progression for me to take over ownership of the tree farm,” said the 36-year-old Mello, who purchased the Rixeyville-based business from her aunt, Jeanne Day. “My grandparents, Jim and Sally Mello, founded the farm. I’ve been involved here in one form or another for the past 25-plus years, whether it was pulling trees through the bundler as a 12-year-old or helping my cousins and siblings load trees up for customers. So this place has always had a very special place in my heart.”
In addition to her experience working on the farm, Mello has gained valuable experience running a business while operating Waterford Farm and Forge alongside her husband for the past 10 years
“We work pretty much non-stop on our farm for most of the year,” she said. “We sell our products at Warrenton Farmers Market, as well as the farm store here at Oak Shade, so we’ve been able to foster a lot of great relationships with other business owners and members of the community.”
Mello said the changes she’s had to make to Oak Shade’s business due to COVID-19 have been slight.
“Really the biggest change we’ve made is just having to remove a few point-of-contact traditions that we’d established,” she pointed out. “We used to offer free cider and cookies, as well as bunnies that kids could hold. Those are things that we’ve stopped doing in order to provide a safer environment for everyone while COVID is still out there.”
The removal of those staples hasn’t impacted Oak Shade’s business. Mello said the farm has already surpassed last year’s revenue by approximately 20%.
“It’s been fantastic,” she said. “And it isn’t like we’ve really done any advertising either; it’s just a matter of good word of mouth from people that have had positive experiences shopping with us. We’ve had so many people tell us that a friend referred them to our farm. That’s something we’re very proud of.”
Mello added that she also wants to maintain the family atmosphere that has been present at Oak Shade for more than three decades.
“Everyone that we employ here on the farm, with the exception of one family friend, is a member of the family,” she said. “We have aunts, uncles, cousins and siblings who take pride in making this place what it is.
“I’d also be remiss if I didn’t give a ton of credit to my husband John for everything he does,” she added. “He is truly our ‘tree guy.’ He’s a vital part of the business as the primary person who plants, prunes and mows around all of the trees.”
There may be another “tree guy” waiting in the wings as well. Caroline gave birth to her and John’s first child, a baby boy named Cameron, in June.
"This is a third-generation business that we hope will become a fourth-generation business when he's old enough to step in," she said. "We're really excited for the future of this business."