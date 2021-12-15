Family owned Oak Shade Tree Farm flourishing

When Caroline Mello and her husband John Huff decided to purchase Oak Shade Tree Farm in January, she wasn’t necessarily weighed down with some of the concerns other business owners wrestle with on a regular basis.

Mello didn’t have to worry about establishing the Rixeyville business, because it’s been in her family since 1985. And the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have forced many business owners to change the way they operate over the past two years, didn’t present much of an obstacle in the daily operations of a tree farm as they do for other businesses.

“It was a natural progression for me to take over ownership of the tree farm,” said the 36-year-old Mello, who purchased the Rixeyville-based business from her aunt, Jeanne Day. “My grandparents, Jim and Sally Mello, founded the farm. I’ve been involved here in one form or another for the past 25-plus years, whether it was pulling trees through the bundler as a 12-year-old or helping my cousins and siblings load trees up for customers. So this place has always had a very special place in my heart.”

In addition to her experience working on the farm, Mello has gained valuable experience running a business while operating Waterford Farm and Forge alongside her husband for the past 10 years