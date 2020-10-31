Fitness and fun abound at Emerald Hill 5K

“Many of the staff [already] had goals of starting to work out,” she said.

With the teachers and staff on board, Gelbert added the virtual part. She came up with a concept where each participant would make a short video of themselves either just before starting or right after finishing their 5K.

Following the conclusion of the event, all of the videos were combined to create a single video that students can view online.

“In the climate we’re currently in, I knew making a video of our dedicated staff members participating in an activity that’s great for both your physical and mental fitness would be the best way to reach our students,” Gelbert said. “We want to show them that we, as adults, continue to value healthy habits and encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle.”

The final product, which was posted on Gelbert’s YouTube account Wednesday afternoon, contained not only each participant’s individual video, but also photos from the 5K and the training that they underwent in the two months leading up to it.

“The event was amazing,” Gelbert said Wednesday night. “I’m so proud of everyone who took part in it, either by participating in the 5K itself, cheering on those who did or helping out with race bags and refreshments.”