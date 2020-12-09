Fredericksburg invited to become Washington Nationals' new Low-A affiliate

“In complete honesty, I think the caliber of play is going to dramatically increase,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall told The Free Lance-Star. “We can look at High-A, Low-A, all that kind of stuff. But when it comes down to it, the affiliated system went down from six teams to four. The best talent from six leagues is now combined into four.

Accordingly, the 2021 MLB draft will be 20 rounds, half its pre-pandemic length.

“On average, we’re going to be getting guys out here that were drafted in the first few rounds, and that’s huge,” Hall said.

Potential affiliates will receive MLB teams’ formal proposals by Dec. 18 and have 30 days to respond. The new agreements will have a term of 10 years.

Required facilities upgrades or other financial considerations will prove a dealbreaker for some teams, meaning that replacements will need to be brought into the fold before leagues can be set.

Hall said he expects the FredNats will know their league assignment by the new year.

“We’re excited to review all of the details,” he said.