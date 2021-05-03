Fredericksburg Nationals are finally set for inaugural game

Strom was the first player mentioned by Washington Nationals director of player personnel Mark Scialabba Monday when asked about intriguing prospects assigned to the FredNats’ roster. Strom’s fastball ranges from 94-97 mph, Scialabba said, and he enters his second season of pro ball fully healthy after undergoing Tommy John and Ulnar nerve transposition surgeries early in his career.

“He’s someone that’s had to deal with some adversity,” Scialabba said. “He’s starting to grow into his frame as a power pitcher.”

About that adversity. Strom was just three games into a junior college season at Pierce (Wash.) College when he learned he’d need Tommy John surgery. The University of Alabama swiftly pulled a scholarship offer, and Strom was prepared to walk on at the University of Washington when the Nationals selected him in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB draft.

“I decided just to go professional so I could do my rehab with the Nationals, who did an amazing job,” Strom said. “I was super blessed to work with them.”