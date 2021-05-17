Fredericksburg Nationals notebook: Reinforcements arrive for 0-12 team

On the eve of the minor league season, Washington Nationals assistant general manager/player development Mark Scialabba hinted that the Fredericksburg Nationals were in line to receive a few highly touted prospects who, for various reasons, needed to spend another week or two at the team’s complex in Florida.
The reinforcements have arrived—and not a moment too soon.
On Friday afternoon, Fredericksburg (now 0–12) added the talented trio of Jeremy De La Rosa, Viandel Pena and Leandro Emiliani to its roster.
De La Rosa, 19, is rated as the No. 6 prospect in the Nationals’ farm system, according to MLB.com. The left-handed outfielder hails from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and so far has batted leadoff for the FredNats in two games, going 1 for 8.
Pena is a switch hitter who will play middle infield. The 20-year-old is also an international signee from the DR.
Emiliani, 21, gives Fredericksburg’s lineup another left-handed bat. Of the three recent call-ups, the Columbia native has spent the longest in Washington’s farm system, playing 82 games in the Gulf Coast rookie league from 2018–19. In 2019, he hit .299 with 11 doubles in 127 at bats.
To make room on its roster, Fredericksburg optioned infielder Gio Diaz and outfielder Zach Cornell to the Complex League in Florida.
The loneliest number
Fredericksburg has already made history in its inaugural season, and it’s not the flattering kind. The FredNats entered this past weekend as one of only three teams in minor league baseball without a victory in 2021.
The other two, the Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannonballers and Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies, have since crashed the win column, leaving Fredericksburg as the only winless team out of a total 120 affiliates.
Fredericksburg isn’t alone in its growing pains, though. In 2008, the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs started their inaugural season 0–11 before winning their 12th game.
There’s always tomorrow, and the FredNats will again try for victory No. 1 on Tuesday night, when Salem comes to town for the opener of a six-game series.
Out on the farm
Fredericksburg isn’t the only Washington affiliate to struggle out of the gate this season. The Rochester Red Wings, Washington’s new Triple-A club, is 2-10. They even managed to lose a game in which Stephen Strasburg, slumming it for a rehab start, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Harrisburg, Washington’s AA affiliate has sputtered to a 4-8 start to the season, while High-A Wilmington, managed by former Potomac Nationals skipper Tripp Keister, is the standout of the bunch at an even 6-6.
