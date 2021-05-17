Fredericksburg Nationals notebook: Reinforcements arrive for 0-12 team

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The loneliest number

Fredericksburg has already made history in its inaugural season, and it’s not the flattering kind. The FredNats entered this past weekend as one of only three teams in minor league baseball without a victory in 2021.

The other two, the Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannonballers and Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies, have since crashed the win column, leaving Fredericksburg as the only winless team out of a total 120 affiliates.

Fredericksburg isn’t alone in its growing pains, though. In 2008, the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs started their inaugural season 0–11 before winning their 12th game.

There’s always tomorrow, and the FredNats will again try for victory No. 1 on Tuesday night, when Salem comes to town for the opener of a six-game series.

Out on the farm

Fredericksburg isn’t the only Washington affiliate to struggle out of the gate this season. The Rochester Red Wings, Washington’s new Triple-A club, is 2-10. They even managed to lose a game in which Stephen Strasburg, slumming it for a rehab start, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Harrisburg, Washington’s AA affiliate has sputtered to a 4-8 start to the season, while High-A Wilmington, managed by former Potomac Nationals skipper Tripp Keister, is the standout of the bunch at an even 6-6.