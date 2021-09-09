FredNats dining offers something for everyone

It's fair to say the Fredericksburg area’s appetite for baseball has been sated. The Fredericksburg Nationals’ inaugural season has offered everything we hoped for, from a source of community pride to a glimpse of some of the top talent in the Washington Nationals’ farm system (such as it is).

But what about our appetite for ballpark fare?

That’s the question I set out to answer last Sunday, when I attended my first FredNats game as a paying member of the public. After receiving assurances from our editor that I could expense anything and everything to be consumed, I purchased three tickets on the first-base line behind the visitor’s dugout and charted a course for the stadium with wife and toddler in tow.

We arrived just in time for the 6:05 p.m. first pitch and immediately set about curating our menu. There’s really no telling how long a 2-year-old will last in a novel environment, so time was of the essence.

Neither my wife nor I is a big drinker, but hey, if a local brewery is going to craft a drink in homage to George Washington’s childhood imaginary friend, we’re not going to not try it. In that spirit, my first stop was to Caroline Street Grill on the concourse. I ordered two Sluggin’ Gus 16-ounce tall boys ($9 each, but again, I’m expensing this).