FredNats' newcomers are adjusting to professional baseball

“Not seeing live pitching, everything speeds up on you at first,” said Young, an outfielder who has just one hit in his first 20 pro at-bats. “You have to slow the game down, slow your heart rate down.”

The Nationals’ minicamp revolved around a daily routine: 10 minutes of throwing, cage work, defensive drills and plenty of baserunning to rebuild endurance. Draftees worked their way up to playing full games before receiving their assignments to Fredericksburg.

After warming up in balmy Florida, Fein didn’t expect the minor leagues to be so, well, chill.

“Just the level of calmness in the clubhouse,” he said. “College baseball everything is so uptight and maybe not as loose. But here, since we’re playing every single day, every single guy has a positive attitude walking into the clubhouse.”

While all three players described a seamless transition to pro ball, they’re still adjusting to professional pitching. Entering this week’s series against the Carolina Mudcats, the trio is a combined 6 for 56 at the plate (an .089 batting average).