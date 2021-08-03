FredNats notebook: Barley makes strong debut

While lamentations of Washington Nationals fans are still centered on the shocking departures of all-stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, reverberations of Washington’s sell off at the last week’s trade deadline are already being felt in Fredericksburg.

Jordy Barley, acquired in a trade that sent closer Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres, boarded a red-eye flight to Washington on Saturday morning and made his FredNats debut on Sunday night.

And what a debut it was.

Barley, a 21-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, drew three walks, scored four runs and belted a two-run homer in Fredericksburg’s 16-7 drubbing of the Delmarva Shorebirds. He also stole a base.

“He’s a tooled-up, fast twitch middle infielder with bat speed,” Nationals assistant general manager, player development Mark Scialabba said of Barley. “He’s someone who has raw ingredients to be an impact player down the road.”

Gimme five

Junior Martina swung his way into the FredNats offensive record books in Sunday’s victory. Martina, a 23-year-old shortstop from Curacao, smacked a second-inning grand slam as part of the first five-hit game in team history.