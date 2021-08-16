FredNats trio teams up for historic no-hitter

Then the rain came. Rice considered having Chu throw a simulated inning in the bullpen to keep loose—to be subtracted from his pitch count—but ultimately decided to send in Willingham when play resumed following an hour-long weather delay.

“The thing we love most about Amos is that he works incredibly fast,” Rice said. “It just seemed like a really good segue out of the rain delay when someone has a really good pace.”

True to his reputation, Willingham made brisk work of the Salem hitters he faced over the fourth and fifth frames. By that point, Fredericksburg already held a 12-run lead. Rice thought it was an ideal low-pressure situation into which to deploy Strom.

Strom, the FredNats’ opening day starter, has struggled this season. He entered Saturday’s game in possession of both a 9.91 ERA and a brand new arm angle intended to lower it.

“He’s had a tough year,” Rice said of Strom. “Some of it is his own doing, but he also hasn’t had a whole lot of luck, either.”