FredNats' Ydens got a perfect birthday gift: a promotion

“If you look at the first month to now or to his last three or four weeks, it was completely day and night,” Lisson said.

Defensively, Ydens turned heads--and occasionally scraped his own--with a flair for diving catches. On June 18, he took the liberty of testing the resilience of the chain-link fence in right field with his face when he robbed Lynchburg’s Jose Nelson of a potential extra-bases hit.

“I got a couple battle scars from it, but it worked out,” said Ydens of the highlight-reel grab.

As a former player, Lisson relishes the opportunity to send players up the ladder, even if it means his time working with them has come to a close.

“Obviously I’m proud of all of them and I love all of them like they’re my kids,” he said. “When things like this happen, you feel good. You hope where they go next they can compete.

“On the other side of it, when someone leaves, it speaks to the other players that anything can happen on any given day.”

For Ydens, the promotion set off a whirlwind weekend. Immediately after leaving the stadium Friday night, he returned to the apartment he shared with a couple of FredNats teammates and began packing.