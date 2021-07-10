GIRLS OF SUMMER: Culpeper Senior All-Stars finish second at state tourney

When the District 14 tournament kicked off three weeks ago, Culpeper Little League president Paul Drogoz was optimistic that a handful of the county's youth baseball and softball teams had a shot at advancing to the state tourney.

Drogoz's optimism has proven to be well founded, with one Culpeper squad nearly bringing home a state crown.

The Culpeper Senior All-Star Softball Team posted a 4-2 record at last week's Senior League state tournament in Luray, falling 10-0 to Olive Branch in the finals.

Culpeper manager Susan Brown was pleased with her squad's overall performance this summer.

"This team was amazing the entire tournament, from district play right up through states," she said.

Senior League squads are comprised of children 13-16 years old. Along with the Junior League, which has an age range of 12-14, it's the next step up from the Little League (also known as the Major Division) designation, which is for kids from 9-12.