GRAND SLAM: Culpeper to host District 14 Little League opening ceremony Friday

Little League Baseball fever is about to hit Culpeper County like never before.

Culpeper will host the 2021 District 14 All-Star Opening Ceremony this Friday, June 18 at the Culpeper Sports Complex. The presentation of the colors by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department honor guard will kick the festivities off at 6 p.m. Then, approximately 70 baseball and softball teams from Culpeper, Charlottesville, Gordonsville, Louisa, Orange, Albemarle, Rappahannock, Greene and Madison will parade into the park, with the players being introduced.

This will be the first time in history that Culpeper has hosted the event, which kicks off a two-week tournament that will be played at the home parks of all teams involved.

“We are excited to showcase our beautiful facilities and great community,” Culpeper Little League president Paul Drogoz said in a statement released last week. “Being selected to host a district event is a testament to our volunteers and parks and recreation department.”

All-star teams are split into three divisions based on age groups: 8-10, 9-11 and 10-12 years old. For the latter group, which is referred to as the Major Division, the district tournament is the first step toward qualifying for the Little League World Series.