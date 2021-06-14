GRAND SLAM: Culpeper to host District 14 Little League opening ceremony Friday

Little League Baseball fever is about to hit Culpeper County like never before.
Culpeper will host the 2021 District 14 All-Star Opening Ceremony this Friday, June 18 at the Culpeper Sports Complex. The presentation of the colors by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department honor guard will kick the festivities off at 6 p.m. Then, approximately 70 baseball and softball teams from Culpeper, Charlottesville, Gordonsville, Louisa, Orange, Albemarle, Rappahannock, Greene and Madison will parade into the park, with the players being introduced.
This will be the first time in history that Culpeper has hosted the event, which kicks off a two-week tournament that will be played at the home parks of all teams involved.
“We are excited to showcase our beautiful facilities and great community,” Culpeper Little League president Paul Drogoz said in a statement released last week. “Being selected to host a district event is a testament to our volunteers and parks and recreation department.”
All-star teams are split into three divisions based on age groups: 8-10, 9-11 and 10-12 years old. For the latter group, which is referred to as the Major Division, the district tournament is the first step toward qualifying for the Little League World Series.
“It’s amazing that we were able to secure the opening ceremony for this prestigious tournament,” CLL vice president Danny Soderholm said. “Little League Baseball is a slice of Americana, and being an all-star truly means something to these kids. They proudly wear their jerseys out in public for all to see.”
The District 14 opening ceremony is normally held at McIntire Park in Charlottesville. However, a source with knowledge of the situation said the city decided just a few weeks ago that it wouldn’t allow the park to host the event this year due to concerns related to COVID-19.
With district officials left scrambling for a new site, Culpeper emerged as the clear favorite.
“I think one of the major reasons why they decided to hold it here is because Culpeper has consistently shown throughout the pandemic that we can continue to do things in a safe manner,” said Soderholm, who is also the principal of Culpeper High School. “Whether it be school, sports or any extracurricular activity, our county has handled things in a very effective and efficient way that mitigates the threat of COVID-19 for everyone involved.”
Soderholm also offered another explanation as to why he believes Culpeper was the district’s choice.
“When you come to [the Culpeper Sports Complex], you know you’re going to get top-notch facilities,” he said. “Our parks and recreation department does a fantastic job.”
“From the time Paul accepted the district’s offer to have the ceremony here, we’ve had just a few weeks to prepare,” Culpeper Parks and Recreation director Andrew Hardy said. “Our maintenance staff has been working tirelessly, edging and properly conditioning our fields to ensure they’ll be in tip-top shape.”
Soderholm hopes Friday’s festivities are just the beginning of Culpeper’s ascension in the pecking order for such high-profile events. He noted that a future bid to host the state tournament may be in the cards once the complex is able to install lights to host night games.
“Any time you have an opportunity to bring more people here, that’s a great thing,” he said. “Just like baseball, when I think of Americana, I think of Culpeper. And when people come here, they see how amazing our community is and how everyone plays a part in that.”
