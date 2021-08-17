Hard-throwing Merrill grateful for a second chance with FredNats

Since his fastball has a natural rising action, Merrill has worked with Rice to develop a curve ball that drops low into the strike zone. His beloved slider has been temporarily shelved as part of a overhauled repertoire that also includes a change-up.

“He’s really shown that he can command it,” Rice said.

Merrill started the season coming out of the bullpen but has recently transitioned to a starting role. In both July and August, he posted sub-3.00 ERAs with WHIPs below 1.00.

The opportunity for a spot start arose when Jackson Rutledge missed time with a finger blister. Merrill loves the sense of routine that comes attached to a spot in the FredNats’ rotation.

“As a reliever, you’re consciously thinking about being hot every night and making sure your body is the best it can be every day… As a starter, I can be sore for a couple of days.”

In his second start, Merrill tossed five scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just three hits in a 4-0 victory over the Salem Red Sox on August 15.

As a starter, Merrill has learned to occasionally temper his velocity in order to pitch deeper into games. Experience, however, has taught him not to let up too much on the gas pedal.

“I pretty much told myself, ‘You don’t need a healthy arm if you’re working at Target some day,’” he said. “So I go out there and let it eat. I let it rip.”