High school boys basketball: Blue Devils can't hold lead, fall to Cougars

“Cooper Gohlmann had a great outing for us, particularly with that boost he gave us in the fourth quarter,” he added.

Culpeper led for much of the middle two periods, thanks in large part to the play of Nathan Amos. The junior point guard poured in a game-high 27 points, with 12 of those coming in the aforementioned frames.

Amos also did his best to keep the Blue Devils afloat in the fourth quarter, totaling 10 of their 19 points.

“He’s my most consistent player, particularly when you look at the score sheet,” Thompson said of Amos, who was an all-region performer as a sophomore. “He’s the guy we look to when we need a basket.”

The only other Culpeper player to score in double figures was senior swingman Zach Eckard, who finished with 14 points.

“Zach’s been solid for us so far,” Thompson remarked.

Thompson went on to discuss his squad’s development during the season’s first month.