High school boys basketball: Blue Devils can't hold lead, fall to Cougars

For three quarters Wednesday night, the Culpeper County boys basketball team appeared to be on the way to its second win of the season.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they just didn’t have quite enough gas in the tank to reach the finish line.
Cooper Gohlmann scored all 11 of his points in the fourth period, helping visiting Kettle Run rally for a 75-67 nondistrict victory at Coach John Averett Court.
The setback dropped Culpeper to 1-5 on the year. Kettle Run, which has now won four of its past five games, improved to 5-4.
“I thought we played solid basketball for three quarters,” Blue Devils head coach James Thompson said. “We hung in there, but we just don’t have a lot of depth right now.”
The Cougars showcased plenty of depth on their end. Eight different players saw action, with seven of them reaching the scoring column. Jordan Tapscott led the way with a team-high 25 points, while Jacob Robinson finished with 15 and Damien Sirisena tallied 11.
Tapscott and Robinson complemented Gohlmann’s efforts in the final stanza with six and five points, respectively, helping Kettle Run erase what was once a 12-point deficit.
“I was proud of how we fought through adversity,” Cougars head coach Christian Yancey said. “We played well for the most part and were able to make some adjustments down the stretch to get the win.
“Cooper Gohlmann had a great outing for us, particularly with that boost he gave us in the fourth quarter,” he added.
Culpeper led for much of the middle two periods, thanks in large part to the play of Nathan Amos. The junior point guard poured in a game-high 27 points, with 12 of those coming in the aforementioned frames.
Amos also did his best to keep the Blue Devils afloat in the fourth quarter, totaling 10 of their 19 points.
“He’s my most consistent player, particularly when you look at the score sheet,” Thompson said of Amos, who was an all-region performer as a sophomore. “He’s the guy we look to when we need a basket.”
The only other Culpeper player to score in double figures was senior swingman Zach Eckard, who finished with 14 points.
“Zach’s been solid for us so far,” Thompson remarked.
Thompson went on to discuss his squad’s development during the season’s first month.
“We’re progressing, but you’ve got to progress with five guys,” he said. “You can’t have two guys have a good night and three others be off. I’ve played around with the lineup to try and find the right mix of chemistry so far, and we’ve had five different starting lineups as a result. Until we find that chemistry, it’s going to be tough.”
The Blue Devils will return to action on Tuesday, when they tip off the Eastern View holiday tournament along with the host Cyclones, Kettle Run and Liberty (Bealeton).
Kettle Run 13 14 19 29—75
Culpeper County 13 17 18 19—67
Kettle Run (5-4): Damien Sirisena 11, Jacob Robinson 15, Cole Rober 8, Jordan Tapscott 25, J.J. Mulhern 0, Cooper Gohlmann 11, Kolby White 3, Blake Dorler 2. Totals: 28 15-20 75.
Culpeper County (1-5): Nathan Amos 27, Blake Bailey 0, Tyler Simmons 7, Collin McClanahan 3, Zach Eckard 14, Malachi Terrell 6, Quentin Butler 8, Jayden Johnson 2. Totals: 22 16-28 67.
3-pointers: Kettle Run 4 (Rober 2, Gohlmann 2). Culpeper County 7 (Eckard 4, Amos 2, McClanahan).