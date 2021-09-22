High school golf: Cyclones win second consecutive Battlefield District championship

The Eastern View golf team shot a school-record 147 on its way to winning the Battlefield District golf championship at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove on Tuesday.
The Cyclones’ Peter Scott carded a 34 to claim individual medalist honors. Jason Mills finished in second place with a 35, while Gaige Robson notched third with a 37.
It is the second consecutive district title for EVHS, which finished undefeated against Battlefield competition.
“I’m very proud of our team for rising to the challenge against some very good competition,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “They knew expectations would be high after winning the district last year, and they’ve managed those expectations well.”
Culpeper County finished third overall with a 173, finishing just behind second-place Courtland (171).
The Blue Devils’ Colton Metzgar tied Robson for third place with a 37, marking his best round of the season. Nathan Amos finished with a 41, which tied him for 10th with Courtland’s Charlie Welsh and EVHS’ Robert Scott and Irish Leonardo.
“I’m so proud of the progress our team has made the last two seasons,” Culpeper head coach Troy Ralston said. “We are in a rebuilding process and are seeing good results. Finishing in third place behind Eastern View and only two strokes behind Courtland is a huge success for our program.”
Culpeper will return to action on Oct. 4, when it plays in the Region 3B tournament at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club in Ruther Glen. Eastern View will play in the Region 4B tourney at The Hollows Golf Club in Montpelier on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Sept. 30.
TEAM SCORES1. Eastern View 147; 2. Courtland 171; 3. Culpeper 173; 4. James Monroe 176; 5. Spotsylvania 179; 6. King George 180; 7. Chancellor 184; 8. Caroline 210.
1. Eastern View (147): Peter Scott 34, Jason Mills 35, Gaige Robson 37, Robert Scott 41, Irish Leonardo 41, Matt Greenfield 52.
2. Courtland (171): Jack Hayden 39, Charlie Welsh 41, Lucas Ogden 45, Emma Winter 46, Dylan Perdue 49.
3. Culpeper (173): Colton Metzgar 37, Nathan Amos 41, Tommy Stallings 43, Jake Stallings 52, Chase Furr 54.
4. James Monroe (176): William Payne 40, Nathan Scharf 42, Piper Kingsley 47, J.T. Sherman 47, Palmer Van Zandt 48, Reece Healey 49.
5. Spotsylvania (179): Wyatt Brown 38, Toby LaVoy 43, James LVoy 49, Robbie Brown 49, Jackson McNamee 49, Nate Webner 55.
6. King George (180): Michael Sevier 40, Tyler Truslow 46, Mason Nicolletti 47, Troy Spillman 47, Zach Farland 49, Caleb Bardine 49.
7. Chancellor (184): Zachary Anderson 40, Ethan Wilson 45, Ethan Rehberg 49, Garrett Peck 50, Nathan Carter 58, Ethan Gibson 65.
8. Caroline (210): Gerardo Ramos 48, Gordon Storke 49, Diego Ramos 57, Jacob Bucerri 56, Lukas Graham 61.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
1. Peter Scott (EV) 34; 2. Jason Mills (EV) 35; 3. (tie) Colton Metzgar (CC) 37; 3. (tie) Gaige Robson (EV) 37; 5. Wyatt Brown (Sp) 38; 6. Jack Hayden (Ct) 39; 7. (tie) Zachary Anderson (Ch) 40; 7. (tie) William Payne (JM) 40; 7. (tie) Michael Sevier (KG) 40; 10. (tie) Charlie Welsh (Ct) 41; 10. (tie) Nathan Amos (CC) 41; 10. (tie) Robert Scott (EV) 41; 10. (tie) Irish Leonardo (EV) 41.