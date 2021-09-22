High school golf: Cyclones win second consecutive Battlefield District championship

The Eastern View golf team shot a school-record 147 on its way to winning the Battlefield District golf championship at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove on Tuesday.

The Cyclones’ Peter Scott carded a 34 to claim individual medalist honors. Jason Mills finished in second place with a 35, while Gaige Robson notched third with a 37.

It is the second consecutive district title for EVHS, which finished undefeated against Battlefield competition.

“I’m very proud of our team for rising to the challenge against some very good competition,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “They knew expectations would be high after winning the district last year, and they’ve managed those expectations well.”

Culpeper County finished third overall with a 173, finishing just behind second-place Courtland (171).

The Blue Devils’ Colton Metzgar tied Robson for third place with a 37, marking his best round of the season. Nathan Amos finished with a 41, which tied him for 10th with Courtland’s Charlie Welsh and EVHS’ Robert Scott and Irish Leonardo.