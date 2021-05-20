KEN PERROTTE: Virginians dominate Bassmaster event on the James

Idahoan Brandon Palaniuk claimed the top prize at last weekend’s Bassmaster Northern Open on the James River, with a crowded field of Virginia anglers behind him.
Fourteen of the top 40 finishers in last week’s Bassmaster Northern Open on the James River were Virginians, a stalwart showing in the field of 224 professional anglers who entered the tournament. The top 40 anglers received award payouts.
Palaniuk’s three-day total of largemouth bass weighed 53 pounds, 12 ounces, earning him $52,267. Right behind was Richmonder Nicholas Bodsford, who notched his first top 10 finish in a B.A.S.S. event, winning $25,387 with his 50 pounds, 5 ounces of fish.
Other Virginians in the top 10 included Mineral resident Mike Hicks, a regular top angler in Lake Anna tournaments and a former Bassmaster tour competitor, who finished in sixth place and pocketed $11,947. Bo Boltz Jr., of New Kent placed 10th, winning $6,720.
Brad Webb of Hampton, and Garrett Geouge, who is in the Virginia fishing citation record books for catching a 13-pound largemouth in Chickahominy Lake in 2018, finished in 11th and 12th place, respectively.
Clearly, experience in fishing Virginia’s sometimes tricky tidal river systems was advantageous. Many anglers made the run to the Chickahominy River, considered part of James River system for the tournament.
Palaniuk, who has fished Northern Opens on the James five times now, spent his entire tournament fishing “The Chick.” He said he fished natural habitat features on the first day, but the next two days saw him working the area by Walkers Dam.
He was in 50th place after day 1, but then found big fish, catching 22 pounds, 6 ounces in the final hour of fishing the next day. On Saturday, when only the top 10 anglers fish, he caught 17 pounds, 11 ounces, also in his last hour of fishing, as the incoming tide began flowing.
Palaniuk’s best fish hit 6- and 8-inch Megabass Magdraft swimbaits in the albino color, according to tournament reports.
On the co-angler side of the tournament, Cody Stahl of Griffin, Ga., won with a two-day weight of 20 pounds, 14 ounces. Co-anglers weigh up to three fish. Pro anglers can weigh five bass. Stahl earned $22,553.
Phillip Arnold, Powhatan placed second, winning $5,307. Ryan Drewery, of South Prince George placed third.
CWD CASE FOUND in Montgomery County
A third Chronic Wasting Disease management area is being established by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources after a 2.5-year-old male deer taken in southern Montgomery County was confirmed positive.
The deer was brought to a taxidermist in late November 2020 and DWR obtained the sample as part of statewide CWD surveillance efforts. According to DWR, the hunter did not notice any outward signs of disease at the time of harvest. The deer appeared to be in good condition.
This deer was killed more than 160 miles from the closest prior detection in Madison County, a troubling fact. Due to the significant distance from the nearest known location with CWD-positive deer, the DWR conducted an “extensive forensic investigation” to confirm the location where the deer was taken.
The new disease management area (DMA3) includes Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski counties. In addition, these counties will have new regulatory requirements, including prohibition on rehabilitating white-tailed deer fawns; restricted transport of whole deer carcasses and any parts containing brain or spinal cord tissue; and a year-round ban on feeding deer in Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, and Wythe counties, and in the cities of Radford, Roanoke and Salem.
Additional regulation changes will be recommended at the upcoming May 27 meeting of the Board of Wildlife Resources. They include adding early and late antlerless-only deer seasons in an approximately 40-square-mile “Disease Focus Zone,” located near the spot where the deer was killed.
It is disheartening to see CWD appearing in new places, especially areas far removed from previous detection sites. Biologists, researchers and scientists are trying to develop protocols to slow its spread. The disease has been confirmed in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. Virginia has had 109 deer test positive since 2009. Certainly, there must be more out there going undetected.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a slow-acting, incurable illness, affecting deer, elk and moose in North America. Affected animals eventually die. The disease is spread through the urine, feces and saliva of infected animals. Clinical signs such as staggering, abnormal posture, lowered head, drooling, confusion and marked weight loss typically do not develop for several months.
There is no evidence that CWD can be transmitted naturally to humans, pets, or livestock (with the possible exception of pigs). Still, hunters should test all deer killed in known CWD-positive areas and wait for results before eating the meat. Do not eat meat from animals that test positive.
See regulations pertaining to CWD, maps of affected states, and more at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/disease/cwd.
