Local fighter hopes his beefs carry him to the big time

Far, far away from the bright lights of the UFC and big-time mixed martial arts, a number of small, underground organizations exist to provide willing participants with an outlet to punch, kick and grapple their way to self-gratification.

One such entity is Street Beefs, a backyard fighting club that originated in Harrisonburg more than a decade ago.

Founded in 2008, the group operates under the mission statement “Guns Down, Gloves Up,” encouraging young men and women to step out of the streets and into the ring in order to blow off steam and, in some cases, settle disputes with others.

For many, one of those two things--or both--are why they put on the gloves and risk getting a fat lip, broken nose or swollen eye.

For a few, like Delvin Hamlett, stepping into the ring is about so much more than those things.

Hamlett, a 26-year-old Culpeper County resident who fights under the moniker “Kuntry Hoodlum,” has aspirations of one day becoming a professional MMA fighter.

“To be honest, I’m trying to become the next Kimbo Slice,” Hamlett said, pointing out that the MMA legend got his start in backyard fighting. “I absolutely want to turn this into a professional career.”