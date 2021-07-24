Locust Grove couple guides growing youth football and cheer organization

The couple’s investment in the organization goes deeper than just being its founders, however. Their children are also involved in its programs.

Aviance Young Jr., a running back, was named the MVP for the 8-year-old age group in the 2018 Excel to Excellence Spring Youth Football League, which is owned by former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for football,” said Aviance Jr., a rising sixth-grader who plans on participating in football, basketball and track during the upcoming school year at Locust Grove Middle School. “Plus, winning games is fun.”

Avianna Young and Avayah Young are both members of the Lady Knights.

“Competition day is fun because I get to show off the skills that I have been practicing,” said Avianna, a rising eighth-grader who intends on trying out for LGMS’s cheer and track teams. “I’m glad my sister is on the same cheerleading team because we love competing against others [together].”

“Cheerleading is fun, builds my confidence and is a great way to make friends,” Avayah added.