Locust Grove couple guides growing youth football and cheer organization

A local couple is making its mark in the world of youth football and cheerleading.
Locust Grove residents Aviance Young Sr. and his wife Celeste Young are co-owners of the Virginia Stafford Knights, a nonprofit organization they founded in 2017 that offers football and cheerleading programs for children 5-13 years old. And despite their very short history, some of those programs have already experienced success against formidable competition.
In 2018, the 8-year-old Knights football team advanced to the semifinals of the Virginia Youth Football Alliance state tournament. The following year, the 11-year-old squad finished as state runner-up. Most recently, the Lady Knights placed second in the 2020 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships, held in Kissimmee, Florida last December.
”We would like to bring home the organization’s first conference and national championship this year,” said Aviance, who spent six years in the Air Force before beginning his current career as an audio engineer. “But the whole point of starting this organization was to provide these kids with an outlet to be successful.”
Celeste said watching young women gain strength and confidence through cheerleading is her favorite part of operating VSK.
“Cheerleading gives our young ladies such empowerment,” she said.
The couple’s investment in the organization goes deeper than just being its founders, however. Their children are also involved in its programs.
Aviance Young Jr., a running back, was named the MVP for the 8-year-old age group in the 2018 Excel to Excellence Spring Youth Football League, which is owned by former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for football,” said Aviance Jr., a rising sixth-grader who plans on participating in football, basketball and track during the upcoming school year at Locust Grove Middle School. “Plus, winning games is fun.”
Avianna Young and Avayah Young are both members of the Lady Knights.
“Competition day is fun because I get to show off the skills that I have been practicing,” said Avianna, a rising eighth-grader who intends on trying out for LGMS’s cheer and track teams. “I’m glad my sister is on the same cheerleading team because we love competing against others [together].”
“Cheerleading is fun, builds my confidence and is a great way to make friends,” Avayah added.
As VSK has grown, it’s managed to attract some big-name sponsors. Xenith and Dick’s Sporting Goods are on board, as are Lee Hill Mini Storage, MOD Pizza, Picture Perfect Paper & Trim, Nomad Event Systems, Duck Donuts and ANF Studios.
The partnership with Dick’s has been an especially fruitful one. Dick’s hosted a special shopping day at its Spotsylvania Towne Centre location for all current and enrolling members of the organization on Saturday, July 17, which featured 20% off purchases.
Aviance Sr. and Celeste emphasized that such events are critical for a portion of VSK’s young athletes.
“Our sponsors help our underprivileged youth members within the organization who couldn’t otherwise afford it get certain equipment and goods,” Celeste said.
”We would like to give a special thank you to all of our sponsors for providing the resources which allow us to give the kids a platform for football and cheer,” Aviance Sr. added.
VSK is now preparing for the fall season, which will kick off when the 12-year-old team participates in a tournament in Williamsburg from Aug. 6-8.
Jamar Billingsley, a student in the communication journalism master’s program at Regent University, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.