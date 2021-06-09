Long-awaited rugby tournament draws hundreds to Culpeper

“It was fantastic,” Carter said of the tournament. “Everyone was excited to be at a point where we could safely hold a competition like this, and it was so nice to see the kids get back to playing the sport they love.”

Hardy said the large turnout served as a boon to local tourism, as he and other county officials hoped it would.

“It was definitely huge step in the right direction,” he said. “We had teams from Roanoke, Radford, Richmond, Northern Virginia and beyond, which also included Maryland. They supported our local lodging, dining and entertainment industries.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said in a Facebook post on June 2 that approximately 600 hotel rooms were requested by those involved in one way or another with the event.

“HISTORY starts this weekend for Culpeper!” Deal wrote in the same post. “A County Parks & Rec and Economic Development initiative, under the Leadership of Andrew Hardy and our County Recreation Staff. We are very proud of Andrew and our Parks & Rec Staff!”

Hardy added that he hopes a positive experience by those who visited Culpeper for the tournament will pave the way for more in the future.