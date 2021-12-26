Madison County High School renames baseball field after legendary alum Billy Mitchell

Even after Billy Mitchell left Madison County to pursue a career in professional baseball, he never forgot where he came from.
Mitchell’s loyalty and years of service to his alma mater were rewarded when the Madison County School Board officially renamed Madison County High School’s baseball field after him in a ceremony inside the school’s auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 16.
“The school board renames the Madison County High School baseball field to the Billy Mitchell Baseball Field today, Dec. 16, 2021,” school board member Nita Collier said during a speech for those in attendance, which included the 92-year-old Mitchell. “We would like to present Mr. Mitchell with a desktop plaque that reads, ‘To honor your service to education, your exceptional accomplishments and outstanding service to enrich the lives of students and inspire us all.’”
Mitchell graduated from MCHS in 1946, moving on to the University of Richmond, where he was a right-handed pitcher for the Spiders’ baseball team from 1948-50. He left Richmond to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-53, then returned to the university for one more season in 1954.
Mitchell signed with the Detroit Tigers in 1955, where he was assigned to the Durham Bulls to begin his pro baseball career. He moved through the Tigers’ farm system over the next three years, eventually making it to the Triple-A Charleston Tigers in 1957. He was an all-star for the Class A Augusta Tigers that same season, going 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 18 games—10 of which he started.
Mitchell retired from baseball after the 1958 season, ending his professional career with a combined record of 27-18 and a 3.23 ERA.
Mitchell’s greatest accomplishments came after his baseball career ended, however. He returned home in 1959, where he taught math and coached baseball, football and basketball at MCHS. He served as principal at Criglersville Elementary School from 1975-76 and then held the same role at Madison Primary School from 1977-95.
Upon Mitchell’s retirement from education in 1995, he received a commendation from the Virginia General Assembly for his dedication as a coach, teacher and principal.
“I remember Mr. Mitchell being the kindest, most thoughtful person and carrying around a guitar at school, said Collier, who was a student at MPS in the early 1980s. “Later, no matter how old I was or where I ran into him, he always expressed an interest in how I was, what I was doing in my life and how my family was.”
The idea to name the baseball field after Mitchell was first introduced last summer by Roger “Red” Jenkins, who played football, basketball and baseball for Jenkins at MCHS in the early 1960s.
“He helped so many kids and taught them valuable life lessons,” said Jenkins, who penned one of three letters that were sent to the school board in support of renaming the field after Mitchell. “Naming the field after him is a great way to recognize all he has done for the community here.”
Mitchell was not only presented with a plaque during the renaming ceremony, but received a framed jersey from his time at the University of Richmond and a framed article from the Madison County Eagle regarding the school board’s October decision to approve the field’s name change.
“This place will always be home to me,” Mitchell said. “That’s why I came back here after everything—baseball, the army ... I wanted to work and make a difference in my hometown.
“I’m extremely flattered to have the baseball field named after me,” Mitchell continued. “And I feel more honored than anything else that so many people believe I’m worthy of such an honor. I can’t thank everyone who came out for this ceremony enough.”