Madison County High School renames baseball field after legendary alum Billy Mitchell

Mitchell retired from baseball after the 1958 season, ending his professional career with a combined record of 27-18 and a 3.23 ERA.

Mitchell’s greatest accomplishments came after his baseball career ended, however. He returned home in 1959, where he taught math and coached baseball, football and basketball at MCHS. He served as principal at Criglersville Elementary School from 1975-76 and then held the same role at Madison Primary School from 1977-95.

Upon Mitchell’s retirement from education in 1995, he received a commendation from the Virginia General Assembly for his dedication as a coach, teacher and principal.

“I remember Mr. Mitchell being the kindest, most thoughtful person and carrying around a guitar at school, said Collier, who was a student at MPS in the early 1980s. “Later, no matter how old I was or where I ran into him, he always expressed an interest in how I was, what I was doing in my life and how my family was.”

The idea to name the baseball field after Mitchell was first introduced last summer by Roger “Red” Jenkins, who played football, basketball and baseball for Jenkins at MCHS in the early 1960s.