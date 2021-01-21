Middle school boys basketball: CMS no match for Ward, Binns

One of the most anticipated games of the year in Culpeper County looked a little different this year.
The crosstown rivalry between the Culpeper Middle School Cougars and the Floyd T. Binns Blackhawks boys basketball teams didn’t have its usual backdrop of a packed gym thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the competition was still there. Binns came out on top with a 49-31 win Thursday, but CMS head coach Bobby Zajkowski is still proud of how his team competed.
“Even though we didn’t get the win, I’m still proud of how they played tonight,” Zajkowski said. “We’re a young team and toward the end of the game we didn’t play CMS basketball. Floyd T was firing on all cylinders tonight, but hopefully we can come out and get them next time.”
Kamren Ward led the visiting Blackhawks with 14 points in his season debut. Despite missing the first three games of the campaign, he found his shooting touch Thursday, connecting on three 3-pointers to provide Binns with an offensive spark.
The Blackhawks never trailed in the contest.
With his team down double digits in the second quarter, the Cougars’ Josh Sewordor knocked down a pair of treys to pull them within five.
The Blackhawks answered right back though, as Matthew Amos nailed a 3 of his own, followed by another Ward three ball.
Binns led 27-18 at intermission.
“I’m just happy with everything that’s going on with COVID that these kids were able to get out and play basketball, especially this crosstown rivalry,” Blackhawks head coach Greg Ward said. “It’s always a good game when we play CMS, and I’m happy with how the boys played tonight.”
Binns’ 6-foot-4 center, Frank Siaca-Bey, scored seven of his 11 points in the third frame, propelling his squad to a 40-26 edge going into the final stanza.
Camden Roy tallied a pair of layups off of CMS turnovers to add to the Blackhawks’ lead in the fourth. Roy finished the day with 10 points.
Sewordor finished with nine points for the Cougars while Charlie Holland chipped in with six.
The middle school season was cut to just six games this season, but the two teams will meet again at Floyd T. Binns on Feb. 4.