Middle school boys basketball: CMS no match for Ward, Binns

One of the most anticipated games of the year in Culpeper County looked a little different this year.

The crosstown rivalry between the Culpeper Middle School Cougars and the Floyd T. Binns Blackhawks boys basketball teams didn’t have its usual backdrop of a packed gym thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the competition was still there. Binns came out on top with a 49-31 win Thursday, but CMS head coach Bobby Zajkowski is still proud of how his team competed.

“Even though we didn’t get the win, I’m still proud of how they played tonight,” Zajkowski said. “We’re a young team and toward the end of the game we didn’t play CMS basketball. Floyd T was firing on all cylinders tonight, but hopefully we can come out and get them next time.”

Kamren Ward led the visiting Blackhawks with 14 points in his season debut. Despite missing the first three games of the campaign, he found his shooting touch Thursday, connecting on three 3-pointers to provide Binns with an offensive spark.

The Blackhawks never trailed in the contest.

With his team down double digits in the second quarter, the Cougars’ Josh Sewordor knocked down a pair of treys to pull them within five.